Arsenal and Barcelona Hold Advantage for PSG Young Talent Disinterested in Paris Stay

Xavi Simons hasn’t settled his future yet and plans to decide after UEFA Euro 2024. He has reportedly ruled out staying at Paris Saint-Germain, and several top European clubs are eyeing him for a potential move this summer.

A recent report showed that manager Luis Enrique values him highly, but being at PSG isn’t a top focus for him right now. As a result, it will be intriguing to see which team lands the player this summer.

During his loan spell at RB Leipzig, Simons made a significant impact, featuring in 43 matches across all competitions. His contributions included 10 goals and 15 assists, drawing interest from several Premier League clubs.

L’Equipe recently revealed that Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Manchester United, and Manchester City have all reached out to PSG about potentially buying Simons.

Nonetheless, the latest information from Caught Offside reports that even though PSG are reluctant to sell Simons, it appears that both Arsenal and Barcelona would consider taking the player on loan, which could currently give those clubs an advantage.

If the 21-year-old were to be transferred permanently, it wouldn’t be this summer because a significant portion of the transfer fee would go to PSV if he’s sold before January 2025.