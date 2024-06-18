Arsenal and Barcelona on Alert: Man Utd View PSG Star as Jadon Sancho Replacement

Manchester United could be saying goodbye to Jadon Sancho this summer, and the Red Devils could already be eyeing the Englishman’s replacement. Moreover, one of them is a compatriot of current Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

Sancho thrived during his loan stint with Borussia Dortmund, so the player might decide to continue playing elsewhere instead of eyeing another return to Old Trafford. Additionally, the Premier League side already has a couple of targets in mind to replace him.

According to Sky Sports’ Dharmesh Sheth, Manchester United are considering Xavi Simons and Michael Olise as potential replacements for Sancho.

🚨 Manchester United are looking at PSG’s Xavi Simons and Michael Olise as potential replacements for Jadon Sancho. (Source: @skysports_sheth) pic.twitter.com/XMFp6bVufo — Transfer News Live (@DeadlineDayLive) June 18, 2024

Simons hasn’t made a decision about his future yet and plans to figure it out after UEFA Euro 2024. However, he has reportedly ruled out staying at Paris Saint-Germain. As a result, several top European clubs are interested in signing him this summer.

While on loan at RB Leipzig, Simons left a notable mark, playing in 43 matches across all competitions, scoring 10 goals and providing 15 assists. This production has led to many suitors, so the player will have his choice on where to continue his career, including clubs like Arsenal, Barcelona, and Bayern Munich.

It will be interesting to see if Manchester United make a serious push for Simons or decide that Olise’s experience in the Premier League weighs more in their decision.