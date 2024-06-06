Arsenal back Premier League in Manchester City legal case

Arsenal are among the clubs who have provided information in support of the Premier League amid Manchester City’s legal case, according to a report.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND: Erling Haaland of Manchester City interacts with Gabriel of Arsenal following the Premier League match between Manchester City and Arsenal FC at Etihad Stadium on March 31, 2024. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Manchester City have a hearing on Monday in which they’ll attempt to challenge rules that limit how much companies linked to club owners can spend on sponsorship deals.

The Premier League recently introduced limits on ‘associated party transactions’, but City want to get rid of the rules and claim damages.

City claim clubs with owners from the Middle East are being discriminated against, and they’ve received support from other clubs with a personal interest in helping themselves by removing the spending limits – Chelsea, Aston Villa, and Newcastle United.

LONDON, ENGLAND: Ben White of Arsenal controls the ball whilst under pressure from Jack Grealish of Manchester City during The FA Community Shield match between Manchester City against Arsenal at Wembley Stadium on August 06, 2023. (Photo by Shaun Botterill/Getty Images)

Yet the Daily Mail claim many more clubs have provided support to the Premier League on the other side of the argument, including Manchester United, Arsenal, Fulham, Wolves, Brighton, and Tottenham Hotspurs.

Between 10 and 12 of the 20 Premier League clubs have provided witness statements or letters to support the current regulations.

The two-week hearing will begin on Monday, and it’s been suggested that City are bringing this case in part as an attempt to lay the groundwork for their defence against 115 charges of breaking Premier League spending rules.

Manchester City’s Spanish manager Pep Guardiola gestures on the touchline during the English Premier League football match between Manchester City and Tottenham Hotspur at the Etihad Stadium in Manchester, northwest England, on December 3, 2023. (Photo by DARREN STAPLES/AFP via Getty Images)

The hearing on those 115 charges will be heard in November, and though the two cases are technically unrelated, The Athletic suggest that City’s defence would be strengthened if APT laws are found to be unlawful.

For anyone unaware of the details, the BBC recently did a roundup of all the charges against Manchester City: