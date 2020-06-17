Mikel Arteta did not hold back when it came to the disastrous day of substitute David Luiz in Arsenal’s 3-0 loss at Man City.

[ RECAP: Man City 3-0 Arsenal ]

Luiz failed to clear a cross on City’s opening goal and conceded a penalty and took a red card to present the hosts with their second.

Arteta did not expect to use Luiz given the player’s fitness. Now he won’t have to for some time as Arsenal figures out whether the 33-year-old will be back in a Gunners shirt.

[ MORE: Sterling on goal, Black Lives Matter tributes ]

Luiz signed a one-year deal with the Gunners last summer and his contract expires on June 30.

From Football.London:

“I don’t know what will happen with his contract. I know what happened today, I know the way David reacted, as a player and as a person as well he can handle the situation. There was a reason why I didn’t select him from the start and he had to play because Pablo got injured. He’s always going to try to give you his best for the condition that he’s at and he’s tried again. It didn’t work out for him or the team but that’s it.”

Arteta also said Mesut Ozil’s absence from the 20-man roster was “tactical.”

Luiz took all the blame for the loss, and also said he should’ve made a move regarding his contract status before now.

There are just 13 days left on his deal.

“It’s my fault and that’s it,” he said. “It’s not the team’s fault. It’s my fault. I took the decision to play. I should take another decision the last two months and I didn’t. The team did well, especially with the 10 men. The coach is amazing. The players did amazing. It’s just my fault.”



He said he’d like to stay at Arsenal beyond June 30, something Arteta said he wanted before the match. Who knows if Wednesday changed anything?

“I love to be here. That’s why I continue to train hard… I want to stay. The coach knows and the coach wants me to say and we are waiting for the disease.”

Arsenal’s Arteta on David Luiz red card, contract originally appeared on NBCSports.com