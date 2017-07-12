Arsenal: Arsene Wenger Could Be About to Lose a Striker

French striker Olivier Giroud has suggested he may leave Arsenal this summer after the arrival of Alexandre Lacazette, according to reports.

Lacazette completed the £52.7 million (about $68 million) move—a club record—from Lyon to the Emirates Stadium last week, seeing Giroud fall down the ranks in north London.

Speaking to reporters, including the Daily Mirror, while on Arsenal’s pre-season tour of Australia, the 30-year-old revealed the thought of leaving the club was on his mind.

Ryan Pierse/Getty

“I’m here in pre-season, I wanted to travel,” Giroud said. “Some people asked me if I am going to travel or not and of course, I am [an] Arsenal player and, for the moment, I am here, so I just want to prepare well for the season and we will see later.

“But it is true that I really enjoyed my five years with Arsenal. I’m still an Arsenal player for the moment so I try to be professional. No matter what happens, I did my job on the pitch.”

Giroud moved to Arsenal in 2012 from Montpellier, and has scored 69 goals in 164 appearances for Wenger’s team.

He has been linked with a move to Everton after the club sold Romelu Lukaku to Manchester United for £75 million, seeing a vacant striker’s position at Goodison Park.

But reports have suggested Marseille lead the way to sign Giroud, taking him back to his home country.

