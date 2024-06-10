Arsenal announce details of pre-season tour of United States

Arsenal have announced the news that they will go on a tour of the United States as part of their pre-season programme.

WSL Full-Time were informed of the news via an official club press release from The Gunners this afternoon.

Arsenal will spend 11 days in Washington D.C. between 15-26 August 2024. During their time Stateside, the North Londoners will contest pre-season friendlies with National Women’s Soccer League (NWSL) club Washington Spirit and Barclays Women’s Super League title rivals Chelsea. The Gunners will face Washington Spirit on Sunday 18 August 2024 before taking on Chelsea a week later. Both matches will take place at Audi Field, the home of DC United and Washington Spirit.

After the pre-season tour was announced, Arsenal’s Sporting Director, Edu Gaspar, said “We always want to create the best conditions for our teams to prepare and perform at their best in pre-season. This gives our players an opportunity to play and train in a new environment, in front of our supporters around the world.

“We look forward to a strong pre-season for our women’s team, laying the foundations for a successful season ahead.”

Arsenal ended the 2023/2024 season on tour. Head coach Jonas Eidevall took his team to Australia where they defeated an A-League All Stars side 1-0 in Melbourne.