Arsenal Are Among The Clubs Hoping To Land This Barcelona Defender: One For The Future?

In a recent report, Mundo Deportivo mentioned that Arsenal are among the clubs hoping to land Barcelona defender Mikayil Faye this summer. It has been stated that the Gunners would have to rival Liverpool, Manchester United, Inter Milan and Bayern Munich in the race to land the Senegalese centre-back.

Faye has caught the eye at times with his performances on the defensive end of the field for Barcelona’s youth team. The Senegalese talent has made 33 appearances for Barcelona Atletic thus far, finding the back of the net four times on all fronts.

The 19-year-old has managed to put in a run of solid displays defensively at the youth levels of Spanish football. At the moment, he is amongst the best young defenders in Europe, so it is no surprise that Arsenal are among the clubs looking to land him this summer.

His current contract at the Catalan club will run out in the summer of 2027. Thus, the Gunners would have to make a convincing offer if they are serious about recruiting him later this year.

BARCELONA, SPAIN – MARCH 30: Mikayil Faye of FC Barcelona looks on prior to the LaLiga EA Sports match between FC Barcelona and UD Las Palmas at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys on March 30, 2024 in Barcelona, Spain. (Photo by David Ramos/Getty Images)

Faye is a tough-tackling defender who can time his challenges well to earn the ball back for his team inside his half. He doesn’t hesitate to put his foot through the ball when the opposition are on the offensive.

The Senegalese whizkid can use his strong 1.86m frame to win a few 50-50 duels for his team in the air. He is primarily a central defender but can also fill in as a left-back if asked to do so. However, Faye is still quite raw and would need time to prove his worth in top-flight football.

At 19, there is no denying that the gifted starlet is a prospect to watch out for in the future. Hence, the Gunners would be wise to bring him to the Emirates Stadium this summer.