Arsenal among 4 to show interest in 30-goal striker

Arsenal are among the clubs interested in Stuttgart striker Serhou Guirassy this summer, and he could be available in a cut-price deal.

STUTTGART, GERMANY: Serhou Guirassy of Stuttgart looks on during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and FC Bayern München at MHPArena on May 04, 2024. (Photo by Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images)

German outlet BILD report that Arsenal are one of four clubs with an interest in Stuttgart’s Serhou Guirassy this summer, joining Chelsea, AC Milan, and Borussia Dortmund in the race.

Despite the striker’s strong form this season, he could be available for €18m to €20m (£15.2-16.9m), according to the claims.

With 30 goals in 30 games in all competitions, that would appear to be a good deal for any buyer. But perhaps Guirassy’s age (28) would make him an imperfect fit for Arsenal.

Previous reports have suggested the Gunners are looking for a younger backup to Kai Havertz, whilst Guirassy would probably want starts immediately.

STUTTGART, GERMANY: Serhou Guirassy of VfB Stuttgart challenges Jeff Chabot of 1.FC Köln during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and 1. FC Köln at MHPArena on February 24, 2024. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

This season is also a bit of an anomaly for Guirassy. The Guinea international had never scored more than 15 goals in a campaign before his 30 in 2023/24.

Then there are the injury problems, with a couple of hamstring setbacks preventing the player from playing more this season.

Though he did go to the Africa Cup of Nations with Guinea, he was only fit to play 115 minutes of their five matches.

On the international stage in general, Guirassy’s exploits haven’t been quite so impressive so far, with three goals in 18 games for his country.

STUTTGART, GERMANY: Serhou Guirassy of VfB Stuttgart reacts during the Bundesliga match between VfB Stuttgart and 1. FC Heidenheim 1846 at MHPArena on March 31, 2024. (Photo by Christian Kaspar-Bartke/Getty Images)

But with all that context in mind, the player is on the back of a spectacular season of goalscoring for his club. It’s no surprise he’s drawing transfer interest in the current market.

If Arsenal want an influx goals immediately, Guirassy could be a good option to look at.