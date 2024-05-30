Arsenal ‘already had discussions’ to sign 25yo French star with 7.2 recoveries/game – report

Arsenal have made contact with the entourage of Monaco midfielder Youssouf Fofana over a potential summer transfer, according to French publication L’Equipe.

The Gunners are currently assessing their midfield options and there is a possibility that Thomas Partey could head for the exit door with his contract expiring in 13 months.

A marquee defensive midfielder could be signed to replace the Ghanaian and L’Equipe claim that the Gunners have ‘already had discussions’ with Fofana’s entourage.

However, Arsenal are not alone with Paris Saint-Germain, Atletico Madrid and AC Milan also in contact to sign the former Strasbourg man, who is valued at around £26 million.

Fofana will enter the final year of his contract from July. Monaco are more than willing to sell him, but L’Equipe claim that a transfer is highly unlikely before Euro 2024.

Fofana is not an upgrade on Partey

Partey was a regular in the starting line-up during the final phase of the season, but Arsenal could cash in on him due to his injury problems over the last four years.

He has missed over 70 games during his time at the Gunners and the hierarchy could decide to sell rather than losing him on a free transfer at the end of next season.

Fofana has been linked with the Gunners but he won’t be an upgrade on Partey in our view.

The 25-year-old had a passing accuracy of only 82 per cent last term, far less than Partey (90 per cent).

Fofana made more recoveries (7.2) than the 30-year-old (four) but he was poor in possession.

He lost possession on a staggering 14 occasions per game last term which is significantly more than Partey (six). This is a potential warning sign for the Gunners.

Gunners boss Mikel Arteta will want someone who can control and distribute efficiently from midfield. Fofana’s frantic playing style would not suit the Spaniard.

