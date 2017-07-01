Arsenal and Alexis, What Next?

The saga just keeps on rolling along. First it was just a "will he, won't he?" saga between Alexis Sanchez and Arsenal related to the signature of a new contract. As the season got close to completion and early in the summer the rumors of potential destinations like Chelsea, Bayern Munich, PSG, and Manchester City and potential fees and wage packets offered up have come and gone and come again. The current wisdom seems to be that the player is trying to use his demands for his next contract and the threat of leaving Arsenal for nothing next summer as leverage to engineer a move to Manchester City to be reunited with Pep Guardiola. I don't know how much of what we've read is true but what I can offer some insight on is how each actor in this drama should ideally be approaching the situation.
Alexis
This is the simplist part to figure out. Alexis has been in position to win club league titles in Chile, Argentina, and Spain as well as two Copa Americas with Chile but he wasn't part of a Champions League winner at Barcelona and he has only come as close as 2nd place in the Premier League once with Arsenal and it wasn't really that close of a second place. For a guy who seems to burn with competitive fire, feeling like he doesn't have a chance to win a league title or contend for a Champions League title (or even play in it this season) at Arsenal would clearly push him closer to the exit door.
One other thing lurking in the background here is how much longer Alexis will be able to attract interest from the hightest tier of clubs in Europe who would presumably be signing him to a long-term deal for big money. Sanchez will turn 29 during the upcoming season and plays an incredibly physical style in addition to having played in an international tournament of some sort each summer for the past four summers (World Cup 2014, Copa America 2015, Copa America Centenario, Confederations Cup). The Confederations Cup hasn't been as demanding as any of the previous three summers but the point remains that this is a guy who has suffered repeated muscle injuries, has accumulated a lot of miles, and is going to turn 30 about halfway through the 2018-19 season. If Arsenal do keep Sanchez for the final year of his contract it would be interesting to see how highly he would be valued by the really elite/rich clubs like Bayern, PSG, City, Chelsea, Juventus, Barca, and Real Madrid who can offer Sanchez the sort of competitive chance to win that Arsenal can't seem to offer right now.
Presumably, Arsene Wenger has shared some of his strategy for this summer's transfer window with Sanchez and it is for the Chilean to either buy in and start recruiting in support of Wenger's plan or essentially announce his decision to leave and put it in Arsenal's hands as to whether that happens this summer, in January, or next summer on a free. From the sounds of things, this has already happened in the player's mind and, I suspect, he has shared it with Arsenal.
Assuming that the above is, more or less, correct then it really goes over to Arsenal to decide on what is best for the club between selling Alexis now and starting the rebuild with that money or keeping him for his final season in hopes of getting back into the Champions League and being in a better position to recruit next summer, albeit with less money.
Arsenal
There are certainly a few things that we, as outsiders to what goes on between clubs and their players (and agents), and chief among them in this situation is how much of a problem is Alexis willing to be in the locker room if Arsenal keep him for the final year of his contract. He doesn't seem like the sort that has it in him to give anything less than his best in a competitive situation (even when he should probably be resting a little more often) so even if the agent is threatening that sort of bad behavior it seems like a low risk. Once you settle on the notion that, if he's present, he will be giving it his superstar best, then the club really has to weigh the value of the following to the club:
- Keeping Alexis and increasing the odds you qualify for next season's Champions League thereby boosting their ability to recruit the next wave of players who will only consider Champions League clubs, versus
- Selling him now for a big hunk of money but then going into the transfer market without the Champions League to offer and already having sold your best player thereby reducing the credibility of the "we'll be back in it next season" pitch they'll surely be making
I don't know how Arsene Wenger or anyone else inside the club are looking at things but, for me, the money just isn't that useful to Arsenal. Yes, it would be great to have an extra £50m to throw around in the transfer window to help rebuild the squad for the long term. The problem is that an Arsenal without either the Champions League or Alexis Sanchez might find it extremely hard to spend that influx of cash, plus all the rest of the cash they have sitting around, in the way(s) they'd like.
If you were a player with the sort of pedigree to replace Alexis would you choose to go to a Sanchez-less Arsenal? I'm talking about guys who have choices like Lacazette, Lemar, Werner, Mahrez, and company. Guys who, if added to Sanchez, might well put Arsenal back into real contention for the Premier League and, at the very least, a top four spot. Is there one of these ascending stars who is going to sign up to be the first guy on board to help rebuild Arsenal back into a contender rather than going to Liverpool, Spurs, United or to one of the Milan clubs in Italy who have money to spend again under new ownership?
Going one step further, does the departure of Alexis, even for a big wad of cash, become the first domino in an exodus of the top quality players at Arsenal? If Sanchez goes without an obvious and immediate replacement then it's hard to imagine that a guy like Koscielny, who doesn't have too many seasons left as a starter at a big club, wouldn't see that as a signal to move on. Ditto Ozil who, at 28, isn't coveted at the same level as Sanchez but would certainly be interesting if he made himself available but is certainly getting toward the end of that level of attractiveness. Minus those guys, Arsenal start to look more like they're competitive set should be Everton and Southampton rather than Chelsea, Spurs, City, United, and Liverpool.
As you have probably gathered by now, if I were Arsenal I'd be pushing my chips to the middle of the table and going "all in" on this season with Alexis and whatever additional reinforcements I could pick up in the transfer market this summer. With the new TV deals the cash that they could get from City or Bayern or PSG just isn't THAT valuable to Arsenal. It's cash they have, it's top quality players that have proven harder to come by and, in Alexis, they have one obligated to them for at least another year. Absent something enticing from one of the bidders other than cash, it's hard to justify the decision to move on from Sanchez this summer.
Given all of that, how would and should Manchester City view this situation?
Manchester City
If City are looking at the landscape and presuming that Arsenal's best move would be to keep Sanchez and let his contract run down, the next question seems to be what City would be willing to do to change Arsenal's mind. The first, and easiest, answer is what has already been suggested which is paying way over the odds for a player who will be a free agent in a mere twelve months. The second suggestion that has been mooted is the mythical swap deal where City would send Sergio Aguero to Arsenal for Sanchez. After discussing the former and the latter, I'll suggest a third alternative that might actually make sense for all involved.
As stated above, Arsenal really don't need the money that would come from even an overpay for Sanchez THAT badly. In my opinion, Arsenal should say no to just about any amount short of a sum that could convince Monaco and Mbappe to come to the Emirates. Frankly, I'm not even that interested in the swap deal for Sergio Aguero. Yes, I still rate Aguero but he's in the same situation age-wise and mileage-wise as Sanchez and I don't think Arsenal are likely to challenge for a title in the remaining couple of years of Aguero's prime. Don't get me wrong, if Arsenal decide to allow Sanchez to leave for City I'd much rather have Aguero than the cash but I'd still rather just keep Sanchez.
The third option, and keep in mind this is just me thinking out loud rather than putting forth anything that I've heard as even remotely credible, is Arsenal getting bold and asking City for one of their high potential kids in return for the immedicate excellence of Sanchez. If Arsenal's problem is that they can't attract the type of top tier young talent that could quickly rise to superstar status then why not use this opportunity to see if you can get such a player another way. I suspect City would be more than happy to let Raheem Sterling go in such a deal but I'd aim my sites a little higher and ask for Leroy Sane. It looks more and more likely that Alexander Lacazette will be arriving which means that the need is more to replace what Sanchez can do from wide and while Sane isn't as good as Sanchez right this minute, you could easily see him providing more value over the length of four or five year contracts that both might sign as part of a swap deal. Sanchez would provide more value in year one and maybe year two with Sane highly likely to be significantly more valuable in years three and beyond with at least a chance of being more valuable as soon as next season depending on how healthy Sanchez can stay.
Summary
I suspect that, Arsenal being Arsenal, they will take a conservative approach to this situation and sell Sanchez for as much money as possible if he indicates that he plans to leave on a free after the upcoming season. As a business person, I understand that to some extent but, as a supporter, it certainly isn't what I'd want to see from my club and I don't think it's the highest value approach for the club. If you can't get a truly valuable piece like Leroy Sane back from City in trade then I'd just let Sanchez play out the season and see what the situation is in January or at the end of next season before assuming that Sanchez will necessarily leave. It takes some nerve but, at this point, if Wenger doesn't have enough clout at Arsenal to take that sort of risk then he probably needs to be gone.
