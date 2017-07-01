Arsenal and Alexis, What Next?

The saga just keeps on rolling along. First it was just a "will he, won't he?" saga between Alexis Sanchez and Arsenal related to the signature of a new contract. As the season got close to completion and early in the summer the rumors of potential destinations like Chelsea, Bayern Munich, PSG, and Manchester City and potential fees and wage packets offered up have come and gone and come again. The current wisdom seems to be that the player is trying to use his demands for his next contract and the threat of leaving Arsenal for nothing next summer as leverage to engineer a move to Manchester City to be reunited with Pep Guardiola. I don't know how much of what we've read is true but what I can offer some insight on is how each actor in this drama should ideally be approaching the situation.

Alexis

This is the simplist part to figure out. Alexis has been in position to win club league titles in Chile, Argentina, and Spain as well as two Copa Americas with Chile but he wasn't part of a Champions League winner at Barcelona and he has only come as close as 2nd place in the Premier League once with Arsenal and it wasn't really that close of a second place. For a guy who seems to burn with competitive fire, feeling like he doesn't have a chance to win a league title or contend for a Champions League title (or even play in it this season) at Arsenal would clearly push him closer to the exit door.

One other thing lurking in the background here is how much longer Alexis will be able to attract interest from the hightest tier of clubs in Europe who would presumably be signing him to a long-term deal for big money. Sanchez will turn 29 during the upcoming season and plays an incredibly physical style in addition to having played in an international tournament of some sort each summer for the past four summers (World Cup 2014, Copa America 2015, Copa America Centenario, Confederations Cup). The Confederations Cup hasn't been as demanding as any of the previous three summers but the point remains that this is a guy who has suffered repeated muscle injuries, has accumulated a lot of miles, and is going to turn 30 about halfway through the 2018-19 season. If Arsenal do keep Sanchez for the final year of his contract it would be interesting to see how highly he would be valued by the really elite/rich clubs like Bayern, PSG, City, Chelsea, Juventus, Barca, and Real Madrid who can offer Sanchez the sort of competitive chance to win that Arsenal can't seem to offer right now.

Presumably, Arsene Wenger has shared some of his strategy for this summer's transfer window with Sanchez and it is for the Chilean to either buy in and start recruiting in support of Wenger's plan or essentially announce his decision to leave and put it in Arsenal's hands as to whether that happens this summer, in January, or next summer on a free. From the sounds of things, this has already happened in the player's mind and, I suspect, he has shared it with Arsenal.

Assuming that the above is, more or less, correct then it really goes over to Arsenal to decide on what is best for the club between selling Alexis now and starting the rebuild with that money or keeping him for his final season in hopes of getting back into the Champions League and being in a better position to recruit next summer, albeit with less money.

Arsenal

There are certainly a few things that we, as outsiders to what goes on between clubs and their players (and agents), and chief among them in this situation is how much of a problem is Alexis willing to be in the locker room if Arsenal keep him for the final year of his contract. He doesn't seem like the sort that has it in him to give anything less than his best in a competitive situation (even when he should probably be resting a little more often) so even if the agent is threatening that sort of bad behavior it seems like a low risk. Once you settle on the notion that, if he's present, he will be giving it his superstar best, then the club really has to weigh the value of the following to the club:

Keeping Alexis and increasing the odds you qualify for next season's Champions League thereby boosting their ability to recruit the next wave of players who will only consider Champions League clubs, versus Selling him now for a big hunk of money but then going into the transfer market without the Champions League to offer and already having sold your best player thereby reducing the credibility of the "we'll be back in it next season" pitch they'll surely be making

I don't know how Arsene Wenger or anyone else inside the club are looking at things but, for me, the money just isn't that useful to Arsenal. Yes, it would be great to have an extra £50m to throw around in the transfer window to help rebuild the squad for the long term. The problem is that an Arsenal without either the Champions League or Alexis Sanchez might find it extremely hard to spend that influx of cash, plus all the rest of the cash they have sitting around, in the way(s) they'd like.

