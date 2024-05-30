Arsenal, AC Milan Join PSG in Talks with €28M-Rated Standout’s Agent Amid Transfer Saga

As the summer transfer window draws near, Paris Saint-Germain appears keen to reinforce its midfield position. There have been several rumors regarding what players the Ligue 1 side will pursue, and the latest is AS Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana.

The 25-year-old is under contract with Monaco until 2025, so the club will need to sell him this summer if they don’t want him to leave next year as a free agent.

L’Equipe reports (h/t Paris Fans) that Fofana will leave AS Monaco this summer. All parties have agreed that the timing is right for a departure.

AC Milan, Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain have already held talks with the 25-year-old player’s representatives.

Still, concrete negotiations have yet to begin. This transfer is not expected to progress until after UEFA Euro 2024 concludes.

Fofana, valued at €28 million by Transfmarkt, has played in 35 games, scoring four goals and providing four assists. The midfielder fits the French profile that the capital club want.

The question regarding the Frenchman is whether he wants to remain playing in France’s top flight or go abroad and try a different league.