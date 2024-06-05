Arsenal, AC Milan Gain Transfer Boost Amid Expert’s Concern Over PSG’s Pursuit of Monaco Star

With the summer transfer window approaching, Paris Saint-Germain aim to strengthen its midfield. Many rumors about possible targets are circulating, and the latest name in the mix is Youssouf Fofana from AS Monaco.

According to a recent report from L’Equipe, Fofana is expected to leave AS Monaco this summer, and the timing seems perfect. He’s also expressed his wish to move on, especially with only a year remaining on his current contract.

Fofana is attracting considerable attention, with AC Milan, Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, and PSG already in talks with his representatives.

In his latest remarks to CaughtOffside, CBS Sports reporter Jonathan Johnson notes that Arsenal might have the upper hand over PSG, considering the Parisians might have to be wise with their spending due to Ligue 1 not having a television deal for next season.

“In terms of Fofana’s price tag, I don’t think we’ll see a similar price tag to when Aurelien Tchouameni went to Real Madrid a couple of years ago,” Johnson said. “But I do think that Monaco will be looking for upwards of around €50m, which makes it tricky for a club like PSG right now with the uncertainty over Ligue 1 TV rights. That could make it quite an advantageous situation for a club like Arsenal or anyone else in the Premier League who might be interested.

“I think in general a number of top European clubs will be looking at the situation that French and Italian clubs find themselves in at this moment in time regarding TV rights and will hope to take advantage of that uncertainty, and perhaps hope to land a couple of high-profile names for competitive rates, if not bargain prices.”

Fofana made 35 appearances this past 2023-24 season for Monaco, scoring four goals and registering four assists. It will be interesting to see how this file transpires and whether PSG might have to concede losing this race to Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, or AC Milan.