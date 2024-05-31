Arsenal and AC Milan on Alert as PSG Target Shows Lukewarm Interest, Monaco Exit Imminent

As the summer transfer window approaches, Paris Saint-Germain seems eager to strengthen its midfield. Rumors abound about which players the Ligue 1 side might target, with the latest speculation focusing on Youssouf Fofana from AS Monaco.

L’Equipe recently reported that Fofana will leave AS Monaco this summer and that all parties have agreed that the timing is right for a departure. Moreover, the player also confirmed that he desires to leave with one year left on his current contract

The 25-year-old’s deal expires in 2025, so now is the time for the Ligue 1 side to sell him to prevent him from becoming a free agent. Additionally, there’s a market for him, as AC Milan, Arsenal, Atlético Madrid, and Paris Saint-Germain have already held talks with the player’s camp.

On Thursday, Fofana spoke with the media and hinted that his desire might be to play abroad rather than remain in France’s top flight and play with the Parisians.

“It’s a big French club, which is already a big one in Europe,” Fofana told the media (h/t Paris Fans). “There is no Cup (Champions League) yet. Do I see myself there? Not necessarily; I don’t fixate. If it comes, why not? If it doesn’t come, I’m not going to have nightmares about it.”