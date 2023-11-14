Arsenal: Aaron Ramsdale's dad hits out at Mikel Arteta over handling over goalkeeper situation

Aaron Ramsdale has "lost his smile" after being dropped by Arsenal, says his father, who has criticised Mikel Arteta's handling of the goalkeeper situation at the club.

The keeper has lost his starting spot with the Gunners following the arrival of David Raya on a loan-to-buy deal in the summer. Arteta originally claimed the pair would rotate starts and even went as far as suggesting the pair could rotate during games but that is yet to materialise.

Ramsdale played the first four league games of the season but has since only made cup competitions, which are not further restricted after Arsenal were dumped out of the Carabao Cup by West Ham.

The player's father, Nick, feels for his son, who he is trying to keep upbeat but admits is proving a difficult task.

"Aaron’s lost that smile to when he was holding onto that ball at this moment in time," Nick Ramsdale told The Highbury Corner podcast. "And it is difficult. It really is difficult to see him there and we all keep saying you need to keep smiling."

Aaron Ramsdale has played just two games in almost two and a half months (Action Images via Reuters)

He added: "David Raya is a great goalkeeper and it is not his fault. He’s just come in as a goalkeeper. David Raya, Aaron says, he is a lovely guy and he works hard with him and Aaron’s trying to help him as much as he can to settle in with the squad.

"It's possibly the way it's been done. Not knowing the reason why, and this is me because we don’t know why. Again, Aaron is working as hard as he can. He’s trying to do his best for the squad. He’s upbeat and he’ll do everything for Arsenal to try and win the league."

Nick Ramsdale has questioned Arteta's handling of the situation, with his son signing a new contract only to be dropped mere months later, and revealed there has been no conversation between player and manager over the change in role with Aaron Ramsdale left in the dark and waiting for another opportunity - and clarity.

He continued: "When I spoke to Mr Arteta on the phone before he signed Aaron, he said he wanted Aaron,” Nick said.“But now, you know, David Raya’s back on the market and he’s had David Raya.

"Why would you extend a goalkeeper or any player’s contract and then two months later, or three months later [make a move on someone else?].

"Aaron is going to be the cup goalkeeper, and David Raya is going to be the main man unless something happens, an injury or a sending-off. Aaron's got to live with that and he is living with that even though he’s not been told it. By anybody."

Raya has come under criticism for some of his performances, though so too has Ramsdale, but father Nick does not expect the situation to change anytime soon and will continue to wish the best for his son's positional rival.

Adding: "You’ve got to give the guy a chance for God’s sake. Even though the way it’s been done, in my eyes, it's been wrong and we can talk about that but it’s the decision.

"Really and truly we’ve got to get behind David Raya. He’s part of the family now. Whether it's only until May or June of next year. It won’t be, it’ll be longer in my eyes, but that’s by the by."