Arsenal 5-0 Chelsea: What Arteta said

[Getty Images]

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta speaking to TNT Sports: "Very happy with the win, with the amount of chances and goals we scored. And with the clean sheet as well it shows the consistency.

"We weren't disciplined enough with some stuff we did in the first half and we needed to be more disciplined and we did that in the second half."

On Martin Odegaard: "We agreed that he was a player with huge talent and he could grow with us. We were convinced he could add something special to the team.

"That's always a question - How are you going to handle a different role [as captain]? He has done it so naturally and he is loved by everyone. With the love that he has, it is enough for everyone to wan to follow him."

On impact this win can have: "It is a big London derby and we know what it means for the fans. We will enjoy it and rest and get ready for the next one.

"What I would like is that the players can manage themselves in the dressing room. You have to leave them some space. They know what they are playing for. That's what holds the team together. My role is to demand of them and also in the right moments make them believe they can do it.

"We have a lot of games coming up. Let's enjoy tonight and let's go back to work."