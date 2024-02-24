Arsenal 4-1 Newcastle United: Hosts record their sixth consecutive Premier League win

Arsenal have scored 19 set-piece goals this season, more than any other Premier League club

Arsenal underlined their Premier League title credentials as they recorded their sixth consecutive win with a dominant display against Newcastle.

The result sees Mikel Arteta's side sit two points behind leaders Liverpool and a point behind second-placed Manchester City at the top of the table.

The outcome of this contest appeared inevitable from the moment visiting defender Sven Botman turned the ball in after Gabriel's header from a corner had been well saved by Newcastle goalkeeper Loris Karius.

While there was an element of bad luck to that for the Dutch defender, who simply could not get out of the way as his Newcastle team-mate Tino Livramento tried to clear, there was little else about Arsenal's performance that was owed to good fortune.

The Gunners' intensity and fluent passing repeatedly carved Eddie Howe's side apart, particularly down the Magpies' left flank with Livramento and Botman enduring difficult evenings.

Kai Havertz swept in a deserved second shortly after, with Gabriel Martinelli making the most of indecision in the Newcastle defence to cut the ball back into the German forward's path.

With Arsenal continuing to press, Bukayo Saka twisted and turned Livramento one way and then another before dispatching a left-foot shot into the bottom left corner add to the hosts' advantage.

Arteta also enjoyed the luxury of being able to take off his captain Martin Odegaard, Havertz and Saka well before full-time after Jakub Kiwior's effort deflected past the helpless Karius from another Declan Rice corner.

Newcastle, who remain eighth in the table, managed a late consolation courtesy of Joe Willock's looping header, but there was little else for the visiting supporters to cheer.

Arsenal look real deal this time around

By this stage last term Arsenal's title challenge had already begun to implode, with defeats by Everton and City sandwiched either side of a home draw against Brentford.

In the end they finished five points behind Pep Guardiola's side, having enjoyed an eight-point advantage towards the end of January.

However, while their early-season form has not been as impressive this time around, they look to be peaking nicely for the run-in.

An outstanding sequence of results since January has included a deserved victory over Liverpool, and they have now scored 25 goals and conceded just three times in six matches in the English top flight.

Not only are they playing with the swagger of early last season, there seems to be a new resilience to this Arsenal team that has perhaps not been evident since their last title triumph in 2004.

At times in the intervening period, Arsenal have been notably targeted aerially by other Premier League sides at corners and free-kicks.

However, Arteta has a physically imposing side - with the likes of Gabriel, Ben White, Kiwior and William Saliba all capable in the air - and no side has scored more set-piece goals than the Gunners' 19 this term.

Newcastle struggle to stem tide

Illness meant Martin Dubravka was absent in goal for Newcastle but there was very little Karius could do, almost 12 months on from his last appearance for the Magpies in their Carabao Cup final defeat by Manchester United.

The German goalkeeper made several saves as those in front of him struggled badly to stem the tide of Arsenal attacks.

Basic mistakes saw them concede possession in dangerous areas and the likes of Bruno Guimaraes, Sean Longstaff and Lewis Miley fought to make an impact in midfield.

Such was Arsenal's control, the visitors failed to record a single shot during the first period of a top-flight game since March 2014.

While the introductions of Willock, Harvey Barnes and Jacob Murphy in particular appeared to inject energy into a laboured performance, on this evidence there is a significant gulf in class which Howe's side needs to bridge to be on a level with the sides competing for the title.