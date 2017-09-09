Arsenal 3-0 Bournemouth: Gunners snap out of funk, cruise

Welbeck stars for under fire Wenger

Begovic faces near-constant heat

Cherries fall to 0-4

Danny Welbeck scored a pair of goals and Alexandre Lacazette buried a bullet as Arsenal responded to its critics with a dominant 3-0 win over Bournemouth on Saturday at the Emirates Stadium.

Welbeck also assisted Lacazette’s goal, rewarding Arsene Wenger for another start. The Gunners rise ninth with six points, while Bournemouth remains one of three winless teams before West Ham and Crystal Palace play their fourth matches of the young season.

Aaron Ramsey sent an overlapping Sead Kolasinac past Harry Arter, and the Serbian Hulk chipped a pass that Welbeck headed across Asmir Begovic and in for a 1-0 lead.

A Mesut Ozil free kick drawn by Welbeck was saved by a diving Begovic.

It was Lacazette who’d put the Gunners up 2-0, though, working a 1-2 with Welbeck which ended with a bullet past Begovic.

3 – Danny Welbeck has scored more @premierleague goals in four games this season (3) than he did in 16 apps in 2016-17 (2). Upturn. pic.twitter.com/sIhH5vmCtV — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 9, 2017





Jermain Defoe headed off the post from a Jordon Ibe cross as Bournemouth tried to get back into the match.

