Arsenal 29yo scores another goal in international friendly

Leandro Trossard kept his run of recent goals going in his first international of the break with Belgium, scoring a late penalty against Montenegro.

Belgium’s Leandro Trossard celebrates after scoring during a friendly match between Belgian national team Red Devils and the national team of Montenegro, at the King Baudouin Stadium, in Brussels, Wednesday 05 June 2024. (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard had a strong end to his club campaign, scoring five goals in the final eight games of the season from left wing.

The upturn in form came just in time for the European Championships, with Trossard heading off with Belgium for a couple of pre-tournament friendlies this week.

That started with a game against Montenegro on Wednesday, and Trossard took advantage of his minutes to score a late penalty.

Belgium’s Leandro Trossard scores a penalty during a friendly match between Belgian national team Red Devils and the national team of Montenegro, at the King Baudouin Stadium, in Brussels, Wednesday 05 June 2024. (Photo by BRUNO FAHY/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Montenegro goalkeeper Matija Sarkic put in an impressive goalkeeping display on the night, saving chance after chance throughout the 90 minutes.

But Kevin De Bruyne made it 1-0 just before half time, before Trossard was introduced at the break.

It was more of the same for much of the second period, but when a foul on Jeremy Doku handed Trossard an opportunity from the penalty spot, he calmly sent Sarkic the wrong way for 2-0.

Montenegro’s Slobodan Rubezic and Belgium’s Leandro Trossard fight for the ball during a friendly match between Belgian national team Red Devils and the national team of Montenegro, at the King Baudouin Stadium in Brussels, Wednesday 05 June 2024. (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Trossard has generally been a regular for Belgium over the past 12 months, but the decision to drop him to the bench against Montenegro will raise some questions about his chances to start at Euro 2024 later this month.

All the 29-year-old can do is make the most of the opportunities he gets, and Wednesday’s goal will certainly help on that front.