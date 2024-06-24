Arsenal 29yo’s father defends son and criticises manager
Leandro Trossard’s father has defended his son against critics and hit out at Belgium head coach Domenico Tedesco, as the Arsenal forward competes at Euro 2024.
Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard helped Belgium to secure a 2-0 Euro 2024 win over Romania on Saturday, keeping their hopes of progression to the last-16 alive, but it wasn’t an entirely positive day for the 29-year-old.
After starting against Slovakia, Trossard was dropped to the bench against Romania, only featuring as a substitute.
Having scored in both pre-tournament friendlies, Trossard is yet to get off the mark at Euro 2024, leading to some criticism. But the player’s father thinks that criticism is misplaced.
“Leandro is criticised, but he was moved from one position to another, it’s difficult to keep a guideline in your game in these conditions,” Trossard’s father told De Morgen (via CaughtOffside).
“I don’t think Tedesco is a good coach for Belgium, even if he doesn’t have the stubbornness of Roberto Martinez.”
The tournament is still in its early stages, and Belgium’s chances of progression to the last-16 are looking a lot healthier right now.
Even if they lose to Ukraine in their final group game, Belgium could still progress as a best third-place finisher as long as Slovakia beat Romania. A draw or a win for Belgium would be enough regardless of the other result.
Trossard may yet have a part to play at the tournament, but his father’s comments are unlikely to do him any favours with Tedesco.