Arsenal 29yo’s father defends son and criticises manager

Leandro Trossard’s father has defended his son against critics and hit out at Belgium head coach Domenico Tedesco, as the Arsenal forward competes at Euro 2024.

Belgium’s Leandro Trossard celebrates after scoring during a friendly match between Belgian national team Red Devils and the national team of Montenegro, at the King Baudouin Stadium, in Brussels, Wednesday 05 June 2024. (Photo by VIRGINIE LEFOUR/BELGA MAG/AFP via Getty Images)

Arsenal’s Leandro Trossard helped Belgium to secure a 2-0 Euro 2024 win over Romania on Saturday, keeping their hopes of progression to the last-16 alive, but it wasn’t an entirely positive day for the 29-year-old.

After starting against Slovakia, Trossard was dropped to the bench against Romania, only featuring as a substitute.

Having scored in both pre-tournament friendlies, Trossard is yet to get off the mark at Euro 2024, leading to some criticism. But the player’s father thinks that criticism is misplaced.

Belgium’s Leandro Trossard kicks to score a penalty kick during the International friendly football match between Belgium and Montenegro at the Baudoin King Stadium in Brussels on June 5, 2024. (Photo by KENZO TRIBOUILLARD/AFP via Getty Images)

“Leandro is criticised, but he was moved from one position to another, it’s difficult to keep a guideline in your game in these conditions,” Trossard’s father told De Morgen (via CaughtOffside).

“I don’t think Tedesco is a good coach for Belgium, even if he doesn’t have the stubbornness of Roberto Martinez.”

LONDON, ENGLAND: Leandro Trossard of Arsenal celebrates scoring his team’s fourth goal during the Premier League match between West Ham United and Arsenal FC at London Stadium on February 11, 2024. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

The tournament is still in its early stages, and Belgium’s chances of progression to the last-16 are looking a lot healthier right now.

Even if they lose to Ukraine in their final group game, Belgium could still progress as a best third-place finisher as long as Slovakia beat Romania. A draw or a win for Belgium would be enough regardless of the other result.

Trossard may yet have a part to play at the tournament, but his father’s comments are unlikely to do him any favours with Tedesco.