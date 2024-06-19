Arsenal 27yo could leave this summer on loan

Kieran Tierney could end up leaving Arsenal on another loan this summer, despite both player and club preferring a permanent transfer.

Scotland’s Kieran Tierney passes the ball during the international friendly football match between Scotland and Finland, at Hampden Park in Glasgow, on June 7, 2024. (Photo by ANDY BUCHANAN/AFP via Getty Images)

Charles Watts and Fabrizio Romano report that Arsenal would like to sell Kieran Tierney this summer, but the player’s injury record whilst out on loan in 2023/24 will make it difficult to secure the kind of fee they’d like to receive for him.

As a result, another loan is a possibility, even though Tierney and the Gunners would ideally like to agree a permanent transfer.

Whether Tierney ends up leaving on a loan or a permanent deal will ultimately depend on the proposals that come in for him, with no reports of concrete offers just yet.

PAMPLONA, SPAIN: Kieran Tierney of Real Sociedad battles for possession with Jesus Areso of CA Osasuna during the LaLiga EA Sports match between CA Osasuna and Real Sociedad at Estadio El Sadar on December 02, 2023. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

It’s unlikely we’ll see much of a development in Tierney’s situation for at least the next week, with the player competing at Euro 2024 with Scotland.

As it stands, Scotland’s participation at the tournament doesn’t look set to last long, with the side losing their opening fixture 5-1 to Germany.

But with games against Switzerland and Hungary still to come, and the possibility that even a third-place finish in the group may be enough to progress, nothing is decided yet.

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA: Leandro Trossard of Arsenal celebrates his goal with Kieran Tierney for a 4-2 lead over FC Barcelona in a 5-3 Arsenal win during a pre-season friendly between Arsenal and FC Barcelona at SoFi Stadium on July 26, 2023. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

Tierney played 77 minutes against Germany, and he remains hopeful his team can turn things around in the coming games.

“We know probably four points gets you through in a tournament like this,” Tierney said this week. “That’s the aim, to get through.

“We believe we can do it but we need to go and show it.

“It’s still all to play for in these next two games and we need the belief that we can go on and do it.”