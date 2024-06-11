Arsenal 25yo signs new deal

Arsenal Women have secured the services of Austrian international defender Laura Wienroither for the foreseeable future as she signs a new contract with the club.

The 25-year-old full-back was a key member of the squad since joining from TSG 1899 Hoffenheim in January 2022, making 47 appearances and contributing one goal before her injury.

LONDON, ENGLAND: Laura Wienroither of Arsenal celebrates with teammates after scoring her team’s second goal during the FA Women’s Super League match between Arsenal and Manchester United at Emirates Stadium on November 19, 2022. (Photo by Harriet Lander/Getty Images)

Wienroither’s Arsenal career began brightly, featuring in 12 matches during her debut season. Her influence grew further in the 2022/23 campaign, making 30 appearances before an unfortunate anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injury sustained during the UEFA Women’s Champions League semi-final against Wolfsburg sidelined her for almost a year.

However, she made a return in April 2024, contributing to Arsenal’s 5-0 victory over Bristol City.

Expressing her delight at extending her stay, Wienroither said, “It’s such an incredible feeling for me to put pen to paper once again for the Arsenal. I’m so happy to remain at this club and to have the opportunity to continue playing for a football team that I consider home.”

Jonas Eidevall praised Wienroither’s defensive qualities and work ethic, highlighting her significance to the squad. “She brings us real quality in the full-back position, while her work rate and team spirit are just as important,” said Eidevall. “She’s worked so hard on her return to competition and I’m sure she will continue to make a big contribution to the squad moving forward.”

Clare Wheatley, Director of Women’s Football at Arsenal, also expressed her satisfaction with the contract extension. “Laura is an important part of our squad and we’re very happy that she will continue to represent us here at Arsenal,” she stated, emphasising the club’s admiration for Wienroither’s resilience in overcoming her injury and her anticipated return to top form.

Arsenal heading to America

Arsenal Women will play two pre-season matches in Washington D.C. this summer against the Washington Spirit on July 26th and Paris Saint-Germain on July 29th. Both games will take place at Audi Field, the home of the Washington Spirit.

The Washington Spirit match will be part of the WICC tournament, while the match against PSG will be a friendly.

Managing Director, Richard Garlick said: “To take our women’s team to the US for the first time on tour is another sign of great progress.

“We know from our recent trip to Australia that the interest and love for Arsenal Women stretches far and wide. We want to build on that and bring our US supporters closer to the club.

“We look forward to our visit and building strong foundations for a momentous season ahead, which will see more women’s games come to Emirates Stadium.”

The games will be shown for free on DAZN.