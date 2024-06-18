Arsenal 24/25 Premier League fixtures announced
Arsenal’s Premier League fixtures for the 2024/25 season have been revealed, setting the stage for another thrilling campaign.
After a close title race last season, the Gunners are determined to go one step further and reclaim the Premier League trophy, a feat they last achieved during their iconic “Invincibles” campaign in 2004.
The new season kicks off on August 17, 2024, and will conclude on May 25, 2025, with all matches kicking off simultaneously on the final day. Notably, there will be no mid-season break this year, a decision aimed at accommodating an earlier start date in mid-August.
In addition to the Premier League, Arsenal will also be competing in domestic cup competitions, including the Carabao Cup and the FA Cup and the Champions League.
The Carabao Cup is set to commence in mid-August, while the FA Cup’s third round is scheduled for the weekend of January 11 and 12.
The Premier League fixtures are compiled taking into account various factors such as security concerns, club preferences, and travel considerations. Clubs cannot play more than two consecutive home games, and the schedule aims to minimise travel on bank holidays and avoid congestion on the transportation network during matchweeks.
Arsenal’s 24/25 Premier League fixtures:
Premier League fixtures in full
Friday 16 August 2024
20:00 Man Utd v Fulham (Sky Sports)
Saturday 23 November 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Wolves
Ipswich Town v Man Utd
Leicester City v Chelsea
Man City v Spurs
Newcastle United v West Ham
Southampton v Liverpool
Tuesday 3 December 2024
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Arsenal v Man Utd
Aston Villa v Brentford
Everton v Wolves
Fulham v Brighton
Ipswich Town v Crystal Palace
Leicester City v West Ham
Saturday 14 December 2024
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Everton
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Chelsea v Brentford
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v Man Utd
Newcastle United v Leicester City
Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Ipswich Town
Saturday 4 January 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Aston Villa v Leicester City
Brighton v Arsenal
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Ipswich Town
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v West Ham
Southampton v Brentford
Spurs v Newcastle United
Wolves v Nottingham Forest
Wednesday 15 January 2025
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Newcastle United v Wolves
20:00 Man Utd v Southampton
Saturday 15 February 2025
Aston Villa v Ipswich Town
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leicester City v Arsenal
Liverpool v Wolves
Man City v Newcastle United
Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
Spurs v Man Utd
West Ham v Brentford
Saturday 22 February 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Wolves
Arsenal v West Ham
Aston Villa v Chelsea
Everton v Man Utd
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Ipswich Town v Spurs
Leicester City v Brentford
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle United v Nottingham Forest
Southampton v Brighton
Tuesday 25 February 2025
Brentford v Everton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Man City
West Ham v Leicester City
Wolves v Fulham
20:00 Crystal Palace v Aston Villa
Wednesday 26 February 2025
Chelsea v Southampton
20:00 Liverpool v Newcastle United
20:00 Man Utd v Ipswich Town
Saturday 8 March 2025
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Leicester City
Crystal Palace v Ipswich Town
Liverpool v Southampton
Man Utd v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Newcastle United
Wolves v Everton
Saturday 15 March 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
Arsenal v Chelsea
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Everton v West Ham
Fulham v Spurs
Ipswich Town v Nottingham Forest
Leicester City v Man Utd
Man City v Brighton
Newcastle United v Crystal Palace
Southampton v Wolves
Tuesday 1 April 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Ipswich Town
Arsenal v Fulham
Brighton v Aston Villa
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Wolves v West Ham
Saturday 5 April 2025
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Everton v Arsenal
Fulham v Liverpool
Ipswich Town v Wolves
Leicester City v Newcastle United
Man Utd v Man City
Spurs v Southampton
West Ham v AFC Bournemouth
Saturday 12 April 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Brentford
Brighton v Leicester City
Chelsea v Ipswich Town
Liverpool v West Ham
Man City v Crystal Palace
Newcastle United v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Aston Villa
Wolves v Spurs
Saturday 19 April 2025
Aston Villa v Newcastle United
Brentford v Brighton
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Fulham v Chelsea
Ipswich Town v Arsenal
Leicester City v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Southampton
Saturday 26 April 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man City v Aston Villa
Newcastle United v Ipswich Town
Nottingham Forest v Brentford
Southampton v Fulham
Wolves v Leicester City
Saturday 10 May 2025
AFC Bournemouth v Aston Villa
Fulham v Everton
Ipswich Town v Brentford
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v West Ham
Newcastle United v Chelsea
Nottingham Forest v Leicester City
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Brighton