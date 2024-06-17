Arsenal 23yo set for surprise Euro 2024 start

William Saliba could be set for a surprise start for France in their opening Euro 2024 fixture against Austria on Monday, according to reports.

France’s William Saliba (L) and Canada’s Cyle Larin (R) fight for the ball during the International friendly football match between France and Canada at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux, on June 9, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Le Parisien reported earlier this week that William Saliba was set to return to the bench for Euro 2024, with Didier Deschamps favouring Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate. Yet the situation now appears to have changed.

Fabrice Hawkins laid the groundwork for the turnaround in his article for RMC Sport on Thursday, suggesting France staff were considering giving Saliba a chance as a starter.

Hawkins then wrote on Friday afternoon that Saliba could start against Austria alongside Upamecano, with Konate presumably dropping to the bench.

France’s defender William Saliba arrives to take part in the French team’s preparation for upcoming friendly football matches in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines on March 18, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

L’Equipe reported that in France’s training session on Friday, Saliba was part of the starting team alongside Upamecano, suggesting he is indeed set for an opportunity on Monday.

Deschamps has often been critical of Saliba’s performances for France in the past, despite noting his impressive displays for Arsenal.

Yet the centre-back’s Player of the Match display against Canada in France’s final pre-tournament friendly may have helped to change the manager’s mind.

DORTMUND, GERMANY: William Saliba of France runs with the ball during the international friendly match between Germany and France at Signal Iduna Park on September 12, 2023. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

Deschamps himself told The Athletic this week that Saliba hasn’t had the opportunity to build relationships with his fellow defenders in the France team, but he may now get that chance.

“William is one of the very best defenders in the Premier League,” Deschamps said. “I want him to do what he does very well at Arsenal. He had a very, very good season.

“He played many matches, especially with his partner Gabriel, and they were a fundamental part of what Arsenal did this season, particularly in the defensive aspect. With us, he has not had the same playing time.

“There are automatisms which develop through playing matches together. You have repetition and understanding.

“With a national team, we always have so little time, but now they have the possibility of living together for a few weeks and that is even better.”

If Deschamps wants Saliba to develop those relationships, he has to take a real chance on the 23-year-old at some point. Perhaps now is that time.