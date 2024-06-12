Arsenal 23yo to be dropped back to the bench for Euro 2024

Arsenal 23yo to be dropped back to the bench for Euro 2024

William Saliba impressed in a start for France against Canada on Sunday, but the French media report that he’s still likely to start Euro 2024 on the bench.

France’s defender William Saliba arrives to take part in the French team’s preparation for upcoming friendly football matches in Clairefontaine-en-Yvelines on March 18, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

Going into the June international break, reports from France suggested William Saliba still had work to do to break into Didier Deschamps’ starting lineup for Euro 2024.

After that, Saliba played 45 minutes as a substitute against Luxembourg, then the full 90 against Canada on Sunday, with France keeping clean sheets in both matches.

Rising to the challenge, Saliba was solid in both appearances, but particularly against Canada. One particularly impressive block prevented a tap-in, and multiple outlets named the 23-year-old as the Player of the Match.

France’s William Saliba (L) and Canada’s Cyle Larin (R) fight for the ball during the International friendly football match between France and Canada at the Matmut Atlantique stadium in Bordeaux, on June 9, 2024. (Photo by FRANCK FIFE/AFP via Getty Images)

After the game, Deschamps told the media that Saliba had shown “lots of stability”, a change from his usual critical assessments of the Arsenal man.

Yet even so, it seems Deschamps will still opt for other players in his starting lineups at Euro 2024.

Le Parisien report (via GFFN) that the France manager will revert to his usual partnership of Dayot Upamecano and Ibrahima Konate against Austria on Sunday, and Saliba will have to settle for a third-choice role.

DORTMUND, GERMANY: William Saliba of France runs with the ball during the international friendly match between Germany and France at Signal Iduna Park on September 12, 2023. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

From an Arsenal point of view, at least Saliba should have a restful summer, particularly as he’s also been ruled out of Olympics duties.

He’ll have to keep working hard in training, but it doesn’t currently look likely he’ll have much to do on matchdays.

France face Austria (June 17th), the Netherlands (June 21st), and Poland (June 25th) in the group stages of Euro 2024.