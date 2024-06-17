Arsenal 23yo admits he wants to become a club legend

William Saliba says he wants to win everything with Arsenal and become a club legend, as well as doing the same for his national team.

LONDON, ENGLAND: William Saliba of Arsenal celebrates after scoring the team’s second goal during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Burnley FC at Emirates Stadium on November 11, 2023. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

William Saliba is currently preparing for Euro 2024 with France, with the most recent reports suggesting he’s set to start their opening group game against Austria on Monday night.

That would be the latest step forward for a 23-year-old who already looks like one of the very best in the world in his position, despite the fact he’s yet to fully nail down a place in Didier Deschamps’ starting lineup internationally.

As for his plans for the future, Saliba says he’s hoping to win it all with Arsenal and France.

“I want to win everything with Arsenal,” Saliba told the Premier League website. “I want to become a legend here, and with the national team as well.”

LONDON, ENGLAND: William Saliba of Arsenal celebrates after the penalty shoot out for the UEFA Champions League 2023/24 round of 16 second leg match between Arsenal FC and FC Porto at Emirates Stadium on March 12, 2024. (Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images)

Saliba has already gone close to major silverware on a number of occasions, for club and country.

Though he only played a limited role at the tournament, a 21-year-old Saliba was in the France squad as they finished as runners-up at the 2022 World Cup.

The Arsenal defender has also finished as a runner-up in the Premier League in his two full seasons playing for the Gunners, and in the Coupe de France with Saint-Etienne.

Saliba does have some silverware in his locker, having won the Community Shield with Arsenal twice. But the task now is to win the biggest tournaments in club and international football, starting with the European Championships.

DORTMUND, GERMANY: William Saliba of France runs with the ball during the international friendly match between Germany and France at Signal Iduna Park on September 12, 2023. (Photo by Christof Koepsel/Getty Images)

After 50 appearances for his club, Saliba will hope to end a long season on a high with France before having some well-deserved time off.