Arsenal 22yo 3-year deal with new club confirmed

Arsenal goalkeeper Arthur Okonkwo has officially made his return to Wrexham AFC permanent, signing a three-year contract after a successful loan spell last season.

The 22-year-old played an integral role in Wrexham’s promotion to League One, making 40 appearances across all competitions and keeping an impressive 16 clean sheets, 14 of which were in the league.

WREXHAM, WALES – MARCH 29: Arthur Okonkwo of Wrexham during the Sky Bet League Two match between Wrexham and Mansfield Town at Racecourse Ground on March 29, 2024 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Okonkwo, who joined Arsenal’s academy at the age of eight, expressed his delight at the move, stating, “I’m feeling very good, I’m so happy to have finally signed and I can’t wait to get back to it. It was amazing last season. We had so many good memories together with the fans, and knowing they wanted me back was a big reason that I’m back.

“It’s good to finally be here. This is home, it’s felt like that since last season when I came in. The co-chairmen are so good, the manager, the coaches, the players, and obviously the backroom staff that you don’t see. It’s so good to be here.”

His consistent performances in goal earned him a spot on the League Two Team of the Season, solidifying his reputation as a rising star in English football.

WREXHAM, WALES – MARCH 29: Arthur Okonkwo of Wrexham looks on in the rain during the Sky Bet League Two match between Wrexham and Mansfield Town at Racecourse Ground on March 29, 2024 in Wrexham, Wales. (Photo by Jan Kruger/Getty Images)

Wrexham manager Phil Parkinson said of the move, “We’re delighted with the signing. It’s such an important one for us. Arthur was outstanding for us last year, and since the season finished we’ve worked really hard to secure the signing.”

Parkinson added, “It’s great credit to all the work that has gone on behind the scenes, because it’s never straightforward but we’ve always said it’s important to have perseverance to try and get your number one target – and Arthur certainly was that. It’s a great first signing of the summer for us.”

Okonkwo’s Arsenal contract expires this summer, allowing him to join Wrexham on a free transfer, although Arsenal may be due compensation as he is under 24. However, it’s not clear if he was offered a new contract by the club. If he was, Arsenal will receive some cash.

Arthur Okonkwo signs a contract extension with Arsenal alongside Mikel Arteta and Edu (Photo via Arsenal.com)

Born in London in 2001, Okonkwo holds dual citizenship with England and Nigeria. He initially joined the Arsenal academy as an under-nine player and was promoted to the first team in 2021, wearing the number 33 shirt.

Before his loan spell at Wrexham, Okonkwo enjoyed a successful stint with Austrian side Sturm Graz, playing a crucial role in their Austrian Cup victory.

He made his Wrexham debut against Newcastle United U21s in the EFL Trophy before cementing his place in the starting lineup for the remainder of the season. His performances not only aided Wrexham’s promotion but also demonstrated his ability to thrive under pressure.

The permanent move to Wrexham marks a new chapter in Okonkwo’s career. With the backing of the club’s ambitious owners, Ryan Reynolds and Rob McElhenney, and the support of the passionate Wrexham faithful, Okonkwo is poised to continue his development and make a significant impact in League One.

He officially joins the squad on July 1st when his Arsenal contract formally expires.