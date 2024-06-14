Arsenal 21yo forward target delays transfer decision until after Euro 2024

Arsenal’s pursuit of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams has taken an interesting turn as the player confirms he will not consider his future until after Euro 2024.

This leaves the Gunners in a waiting game as they hope to secure the talented winger’s signature this summer.

BILBAO, SPAIN: Nico Williams of Athletic Bilbao celebrates scoring the 2nd goal during the Copa del Rey Semifinal match between Athletic Club Bilbao and Atletico de Madrid at San Mames Stadium on February 29, 2024. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams, a potential target for Arsenal, has stated that he will not consider his future until after Euro 2024. The 21-year-old has been linked with a move to the Emirates Stadium as the Gunners explore alternatives to their primary striker target, Benjamin Sesko, who opted to stay at RB Leipzig.

Williams, who enjoyed an impressive season with Athletic Club, scoring eight goals and providing 17 assists in 37 appearances, is currently representing Spain at Euro 2024. In an interview with El Partidazo de COPE, he expressed his happiness at his current club, saying, “I have [been] quite clear where I want to play next season. Athletic is my home. I am very happy.”

However, Williams also revealed that he has instructed his agent not to inform him of any transfer interest until after the tournament. “I have told my manager that I don’t want to know anything until the Euro cup is over,” he added. This gives Arsenal a clear timeframe to make their move if they are serious about signing the winger.

BILBAO, SPAIN: Nico Williams of Athletic Club passes the ball whilst under pressure from Omar Mascarell of RCD Mallorca during the LaLiga EA Sports match between Athletic Bilbao and RCD Mallorca at Estadio de San Mames on February 02, 2024. (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

The Gunners are reportedly considering signing a wide forward instead of a centre-forward, with Williams among their top targets. He has a €50 million (£42.1m) release clause, but his wage demands could prove to be a stumbling block in any potential deal.

Williams‘ performances at Euro 2024 could further increase his value and attract more suitors. Arsenal will be closely monitoring his progress, with a decision on his future expected after the tournament concludes on July 14th, or when Spain are eliminated if they don’t make the final.

Arsenal‘s pre-season tour of the United States begins at the end of July, so they will likely want to resolve any transfer business before then. With Williams‘ timeframe now clear, it remains to be seen whether the Gunners will make a concrete offer for the talented winger.