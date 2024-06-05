Arsenal 2024/25 pre-season plans: What we know so far

Arsenal’s pre-season plans are taking shape, including a tour of the Unites States and a possible Emirates Stadium friendly, but no trip to Germany.

MANCHESTER, ENGLAND: Leandro Trossard of Arsenal scores his team’s first goal during the Premier League match between Manchester United and Arsenal FC at Old Trafford on May 12, 2024. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)

As usual, Arsenal will have a raft of pre-season fixtures planned for this summer, but at the time of writing only two have been confirmed.

Arsenal have officially announced friendly games against Manchester United and Liverpool in late July/early August, but the rest of the schedule remains uncertain.

Football.London report that one option that’s not on the table is the usual trip to the Adidas training centre in Germany.

With the Euros taking place in the country this summer, that trip is not happening this year. Instead, the team will train in North London.

Mikel Arteta taking first-team training (Photo via Arsenal.com)

The Gunners will then head off to the U.S. on July 21st, with Arsenal Fixture News reporting rumours that they’ll play a game against Bournemouth on July 24th in Los Angeles.

After that, it’s the confirmed games against Manchester United at the Sofi Stadium on July 28th, and against Liverpool at the Lincoln Financial Field on August 1st.

With Arsenal failing to make the Community Shield this year, Football.London report that it’s very likely they’ll instead play a friendly at the Emirates Stadium.

The report mentions the potential for the return of the Emirates Cup, though it seems unlikely we’ll get the old two-day version of the event. With the Community Shield on the Saturday, local authorities will probably push for Arsenal to play on the Sunday.

The Gunners may also play some behind-closed-doors games at some point before the Premier League’s opening day on August 17th.

Predicted Arsenal pre-season fixture list

LONDON, ENGLAND: Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal holds off Trent Alexander-Arnold of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Liverpool FC at Emirates Stadium on February 04, 2024. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

With all of the above in mind, here’s a prediction at Arsenal’s pre-season fixture list, with any confirmed elements listed in bold.