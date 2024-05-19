Arsenal 2-1 Everton: Key stats
Here are the key facts and figures following Sunday’s game between Arsenal and Everton in the Premier League.
Arsenal achieved 89 points this season, which is their second most in a single Premier League campaign after the 90 points earned by their title-winning side of 2003-04.
Everton lost their final Premier League game of the season for the 15th time – no side has done so more in the competition's history.
William Saliba became the first outfield player to play every minute for Arsenal in a single Premier League campaign.
Kai Havertz has become the fifth player to register 20 Premier League goal involvements (13 goals, 7 assists) in his debut season with Arsenal, after Thierry Henry in 1999-00 (25), Santi Cazorla in 2012-13 (23), Lukas Podolski in 2012-13 (20) and Alexis Sanchez in 2014-15 (24).
Idrissa Gueye's opener for Everton was the first direct free-kick goal Arsenal have conceded at home in the Premier League since Philippe Coutinho's strike for Liverpool in their opening game of the 2016-17 campaign.