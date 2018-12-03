Arsenal 19 unbeaten but Torreira still wary of Mourinho and Man Utd

Arsenal may be 19 games unbeaten and buoyant after a derby win over Tottenham, but Lucas Torreira is still wary of facing Jose Mourinho and Manchester United.

The Gunners opened the season with back-to-back defeats against Manchester City and Chelsea, but have not come unstuck since then.

A 4-2 victory over arch-rivals Spurs on Sunday means that they continue to make impressive progress across Premier League, Carabao Cup and Europa League competition.

The big games keep on coming, though, and Arsenal’s next outing is set to take them to Old Trafford on Wednesday.

Old adversaries United have looked out of sorts this season but Torreira is fully aware of the threat they pose, telling ESPN FC after helping to down Tottenham: "Today it was a great opportunity [for us in the battle for the top four].

"We managed to win this game that was important for us as a team and for the fans.

"Now the game against Manchester [United] is coming. It will be against a direct rival because Manchester are behind us in the table.

"We have many goals this season. We are playing in several competitions and we are doing it in the best possible way. And the important thing is to continue growing as a team.

"It's true [United are eight points behind] but they are still Manchester United, they are still a very strong team who have a great coach.

"They are going to play at home, with a lot of fans and we know that all the matches in this championship are different and very difficult."

While Arsenal’s collective record suggests they have little to fear heading towards the hectic festive period, they also have a number of in-form players to call upon.

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been in prolific mood of late, and is now the Premier League’s top scorer, while Aaron Ramsey continues to deliver despite running down his contract.

Summer signing Torreira is also impressing, with the Uruguayan having opened his goal account for the Gunners in a thrilling derby date with Spurs.