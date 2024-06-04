Arsenal 17yo set to receive first-team minutes next season

Ethan Nwaneri is expected to feature more often for the Arsenal first team next season, but he’s unlikely to be a regular, according to reports.

Ethan Nwaneri playing for Arsenal (Photo via Arsenal.com)

James McNicholas reports for The Athletic that Ethan Nwaneri is expected to feature more often next season, with Arsenal unlikely to pursue the signing of an attacking midfielder this summer.

Charles Watts adds in his Daily Briefing that he expects Nwaneri to stay at Arsenal next season and become more of a fixture in the first team, though he’s not expecting the teenager to become a regular.

So a starting role is unlikely, but Watts claims Mikel Arteta will start to give Nwaneri more minutes to aid his development.

Ethan Nwaneri celebrates a goal vs Chelsea u21s (Photo via Arsenal.com)

Nwaneri has just begun his summer holidays, having spent time away with the England u17s at the European Championships last month.

The midfielder scored three goals in four games at the tournament, having also scored three goals in three games in qualifying in March.

He also netted in England’s quarter-final shootout against Italy, but the team lost anyway.

At club level, Nwaneri contributed 18 goals and four assists in 20 youth appearances last season, including a Goal of the Season contender. He also made one senior Premier League cameo against West Ham United.

Ethan Nwaneri with the England u17s (Photo via EnglandFootball.com)

It would be a shock and a disappointment if Nwaneri isn’t involved with the first team on their pre-season tour this summer.

Then, if the transfer window brings a high-profile departure for someone like Emile Smith Rowe, there should be further opportunities in the competitive games next season.