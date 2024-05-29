Arsenal’s 11 Euro 2024 provisional call-ups confirmed

Jakub Kiwior has been called up by Poland for their provisional Euro 2024 squad, the last of Arsenal’s 11 call-ups for the tournament.

CARDIFF, WALES: Krzysztof Piatek, Jakub Kiwior and Bartosz Salamon of Poland celebrate after victory in the penalty shoot out during the UEFA EURO 2024 Play-Offs Final match between Wales and Poland at Cardiff City Stadium on March 26, 2024. (Photo by Richard Heathcote/Getty Images)

One of the last nations to announce their provisional Euro 2024 squad, Poland finally confirmed their list of call-ups on Wednesday evening, with Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior selected.

Kiwior is certainly not an unexpected inclusion in the squad, having played all but three minutes of Poland’s 21 fixtures since his debut.

It’s hard to imagine there are many internationals in the entire continent who have played as consistently for their country as Kiwior has since June 2022.

The 24-year-old started every game of Euro qualifying, including the play-offs, having also started every game at the 2022 World Cup.

Kiwior becomes the 11th Arsenal player called up for this summer’s European Championships, with the full list below.

Arsenal’s Euro 2024 confirmed call-ups

Group A

Germany’s Kai Havertz celebrates after scoring Germany’s second goal during the friendly football match between France and Germany, at the Groupama Stadium in Decines-Charpieu, near Lyon, on March 23, 2024. (Photo by OLIVIER CHASSIGNOLE/AFP via Getty Images)

Germany

Scotland

Hungary

Switzerland

Kai Havertz has been called up by Germany and Kieran Tierney by Scotland. The two will face off against each other in the tournament’s opening game on June 14th at 20:00 BST.

Group B

LONDON, ENGLAND: David Raya of Spain applauds the fans during his warm up prior to the international friendly match between Spain and Colombia at London Stadium on March 22, 2024. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Spain

Croatia

Italy

Albania

Jorginho has been called up by Italy, and David Raya has been called up by Spain. The two will face off in their second group games on June 20th at 20:00 BST.

Group C

England’s Declan Rice reacts at the end of the International friendly football match between England and Belgium at Wembley stadium, in London, on March 26, 2024. (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

Slovenia

Denmark

Serbia

England

Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka, and Declan Rice have all been called up by England, with Saka and Rice likely starters.

Group D

Netherlands

France

Poland

Austria

William Saliba has been called up by France, and Jakub Kiwior by Poland. The two will face each other on Group D’s final matchday, June 25th at 17:00 BST.

Jurrien Timber has been left out by the Netherlands, still yet to return to first-team football after his ACL injury.

Group E

WROCLAW, POLAND: Oleksandr Zinchenko of Ukraine acknowledges the fans after the draw in the UEFA EURO 2024 European qualifier match between Ukraine and England at Stadion Wroclaw on September 09, 2023. (Photo by Maja Hitij/Getty Images)

Ukraine

Slovakia

Belgium

Romania

Oleksandr Zinchenko has been called up by Ukraine, and Leandro Trossard by Belgium. Ukraine and Belgium will face off in Group E’s final game on June 26th at 17:00 BST.

Group F