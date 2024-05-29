Arsenal’s 11 Euro 2024 provisional call-ups confirmed
Jakub Kiwior has been called up by Poland for their provisional Euro 2024 squad, the last of Arsenal’s 11 call-ups for the tournament.
One of the last nations to announce their provisional Euro 2024 squad, Poland finally confirmed their list of call-ups on Wednesday evening, with Arsenal’s Jakub Kiwior selected.
Kiwior is certainly not an unexpected inclusion in the squad, having played all but three minutes of Poland’s 21 fixtures since his debut.
It’s hard to imagine there are many internationals in the entire continent who have played as consistently for their country as Kiwior has since June 2022.
The 24-year-old started every game of Euro qualifying, including the play-offs, having also started every game at the 2022 World Cup.
Kiwior becomes the 11th Arsenal player called up for this summer’s European Championships, with the full list below.
Arsenal’s Euro 2024 confirmed call-ups
Group A
Germany
Scotland
Hungary
Kai Havertz has been called up by Germany and Kieran Tierney by Scotland. The two will face off against each other in the tournament’s opening game on June 14th at 20:00 BST.
Group B
Jorginho has been called up by Italy, and David Raya has been called up by Spain. The two will face off in their second group games on June 20th at 20:00 BST.
Group C
Aaron Ramsdale, Bukayo Saka, and Declan Rice have all been called up by England, with Saka and Rice likely starters.
Group D
France
Poland
Austria
William Saliba has been called up by France, and Jakub Kiwior by Poland. The two will face each other on Group D’s final matchday, June 25th at 17:00 BST.
Jurrien Timber has been left out by the Netherlands, still yet to return to first-team football after his ACL injury.
Group E
Ukraine
Slovakia
Belgium
Romania
Oleksandr Zinchenko has been called up by Ukraine, and Leandro Trossard by Belgium. Ukraine and Belgium will face off in Group E’s final game on June 26th at 17:00 BST.