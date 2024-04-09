[BBC]

Former Chelsea and Everton winger Pat Nevin, writing for the BBC Football Extra newsletter: There is an old adage in football, good defences win you titles. With the free scoring of Manchester City and Liverpool in recent years the phrase has fallen slightly out of favour, but should it?

Top of the table Arsenal have scored the most Premier League goals so far, but they have also conceded the fewest. In five of the last six seasons, the team that shipped the fewest goals has won the league. The outlier was when City won it conceding a single goal more than just one other team, that was Liverpool who were second.

Being miserly in defence is as a good a marker as scoring the most goals and Arsenal have clearly learned this, or re-learned it. It used to be their stock in trade during their old ‘Invincibles’ days.

There are a few ‘tells’ that you can see this season. First is their nastiness at corners against. They fight, grab, bully and snarl every time at every opponent. This is the new Arsenal, happy to add ugly defending to their beautiful flowing attacks.

The muscular clean sheet defensive performance at the Etihad was a classic example and another came against Brighton at the weekend.

Three-nil up in the 91st minute, it wasn’t just Gabriel’s goal-saving, body-on-the-line block that was so impressive, it was the way he and his team-mates celebrated it. If you thought soft Arsenal were just about to crumble like last season this was the definitive answer.