Arsenal 0-2 West Ham: Gunners title bid dealt blow as Hammers inflict first home defeat

Arsenal's Premier League title bid was dealt a blow after they slumped to a surprise 2-0 defeat by in-form West Ham.

Former Arsenal defender Konstantinos Mavropanos' emphatic second-half header added to a controversial early effort from Tomas Soucek as the notably below-par Gunners suffered their first home loss in any competition so far this season at the Emirates Stadium, despite David Raya saving Said Benrahma's penalty at the death.

A third league loss of the campaign meant that Arsenal missed the chance to leapfrog title rivals Liverpool and go back to the top-flight summit.

Instead, Mikel Arteta's side will make the short trip for another London derby at Fulham on New Year's Eve sitting second and still two points adrift of the Reds, who later entertain Newcastle at Anfield on New Year's Day.

For West Ham, a sixth victory from their last eight league games saw them rise above Manchester United - whom they beat 2-0 at the weekend - and into sixth place, four points adrift of the top four before hosting Brighton on January 2.

It is the first time they have reached the halfway stage of a Premier League campaign with as many as 33 points as boss David Moyes celebrated the maiden away win at Arsenal - where West Ham had a disastrous recent record - of his long managerial career, coming with both first-choice centre-backs sidelined in Kurt Zouma and Nayef Aguerd.

However, their joy was tempered by an injury to Lucas Paqueta, who started the game despite a knock suffered in the warm-up but later limped off before half-time.

