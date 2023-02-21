The Eagles had a choice to make at punter for Super Bowl LVII and they opted to bring Arryn Siposs back from injured reserve after he missed six games with an ankle injury.

That choice loomed large in the fourth quarter when Siposs was called on to punt at the end of a short Eagles possession. Siposs kicked a line drive to Chiefs returner Kadarius Toney and Toney broke off a Super Bowl-record 65-yard return that set up a touchdown that extended the Chiefs lead to 35-27.

After the game, Toney called it an “ugly punt” and Siposs discussed his side of it during a recent radio appearance in his native Australia.

“To be honest, I was coming back from my injury as well and working my way into it,” Siposs said on SEN Breakfast. “My first one went really, really well, and all I wanted to do was kind of continue on with the second one. I’ve actually just kind of tweaked the left ankle on the plant foot and just kind of didn’t get through the ball as well as I would have liked. I was just trying to kick a drop punt, honestly, just kick it high and obviously make them fair catch it, to be honest, and let them have 70-kinda yards to mess with. It didn’t work out in my favor. We still had an opportunity to still go make a play down there of course and they just made a better one.”

The poor punt was one of a series of wrong turns for the Eagles in the second half of a Super Bowl loss that Siposs and others will be reliving for quite a while before they get a chance to get back on the field.

Arryn Siposs: I didn’t get through ball as I would have liked on punt to Kadarius Toney originally appeared on Pro Football Talk