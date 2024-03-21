Arrows' successful season culminates with sixth-place finish in state AA tournament

Perhaps the best part about the 2023-24 Watertown High School boys basketball team is that it truly was a team.

The senior-laden Arrows completed a 14-10 season with a sixth-place finish in the state Class AA boys basketball tournament last weekend in Sioux Falls.

Watertown enjoyed its first winning season since 2018-19, its most wins since 2015-16, appeared in the state tournament for the first time since 2014-15 and notched its first state-tourney victory since 2008-09.

"This was a group that really played very well together," Watertown head coach Pat McClemans said. "They were very unselfish. They passed the ball very well and they were also looking at things as a whole rather than individually."

Watertown's Jake Olson (20), Marcus Rabine (15), Caden Beauchamp (5), Dylon Rawdon (4) and Kohen Kranz (10) wait to be announced as starters prior to their opening-round game in the state Class AA boys basketball tournament on Thursday, March 14, 2024 in the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center at SIoux Falls. Harrisburg won 71-56.

Give it up for the seniors

McClemans and assistants Matti Kranz, Tommy Mattingly, Zach Toben and Parker Schmidt knew they had a group of returning seniors (eight of them, in fact), that they spent most of the year with only 10 players on the roster. A group of sophomores was added late in the season.

Most of playing time and most of the production came from the seniors, including:

6-foot guard Dylon Rawdon, an All-Eastern South Dakota Conference performers who led the team with a 14.5 points-per-game average and 74 assists.

6-3 forward Caden Beauchamp, who contributed 10.5 ppg. and grabbed 111 rebounds.

6-0 guard Kohen Kranz, a four-year regular who averaged 9.9 ppg.

6-2 forward Jake Olson, who added 8.7 ppg and led the team with 119 rebounds.

State AA Boys: Watertown boys close out first state AA tournament since 2015

6-1 forward Marcus Rabine, who started and averaged 3.4 ppg.

5-11 guard Will Engstrom, who added 6.4 ppg off the bench.

6-0 forward Peyton Buisker and 5-9 guard Brody Torgerson, who were also key parts of the rotation.

The super quick Rawdon played a big role in the offense, not only as the leading scorer but also as a player capable of creating scoring opportunities for his teammates. He also joined Kranz and Olson as dangerous 3-point shooting threats. Beauchamp held his own inside against much-taller opponents. Engstrom provided offense off the bench and Rabine, Buisker and Torgerson accepted their roles and made key contributions.

Aberdeen Central's Colby Dauwen knocks the ball away from Watertown's Caden Beauchamp during their high school boys basketball game on Tuesday, Feb. 13, 2024 in the Watertown Civic Arena. Aberdeen Central's Jett Carlson looks on. Watertown won 74-71.

What did this season mean?

That might be an answer that won't be known for a few years, but this was an Arrow team that was more than just one that ended the program's long state-tournament drought. The Arrows held their own own against most of their opponenents and beat a number of ranked teams during the season.

It was a group that played together for many years and fulfilled a dream of getting to play in the state tournament, something the Arrows have done only twice since 2009.

"I think there are a lot of positives we can take from the season. Hopefully, at the least, we helped people get excited about Watertown basketball again," said McClemans. "For our community, we eneeded to get to back to state again and hopefully that will spark a fire for a lot of of younger kids to try to get back there."

More: How Watertown's boys basketball team ended its state-tourney drought

Mitch Olson, a 6-2 junior forward, played in 19 games and Gabe Norberg, a 5-10 junior guard, played in five. They are the only players with varsity experience eligible to return next season and additional help will have to come from others who played on the Arrows' junior varsity, sophomore and maybe even freshmen teams this winter.

"We took 17 kids along to state once their seasons were done and hopefully they will take solace in what those seniors did for them but also take the responsibility to put the time in if we want to make this in annual deal," McClemans said.

.

Follow Watertown Public Opinion sports reporter Roger Merriam on X (formerly known as Twitter) @PO_Sports or email: rmerriam@thepublicopinion.com

This article originally appeared on Watertown Public Opinion: Recap of 2023-24 season for Watertown High School's boys basketball team