Arrowhead Stadium was awash in blue for Sporting KC’s match vs. Miami, Lionel Messi

The most famous athlete in the world is coming to Kansas City this weekend.

Sporting Kansas City will play host to Inter Miami CF on Saturday, and the game was moved from Children’s Mercy Park to GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium.

That’s because Argentinian star Lionel Messi plays for Miami, and there is no bigger sports star on the globe than the World Cup champion.

Red is the color of choice at Arrowhead Stadium because of the Chiefs. But the stadium was awash in blue on Monday night in honor of Sporting Kansas City.

That wasn’t the only touch at Arrowhead Stadium. A banner of Sporting Kansas City star forward Daniel Salloi was put up on Monday.

Sporting Kansas City also put out a reminder to fans who are heading to Saturday’s game. They’ll need to purchase parking in advance.

Messi, who has been slowed by a hamstring injury, came on as a substitute on Saturday and scored a goal in Miami’s 2-2 tie with the Colorado Rapids.