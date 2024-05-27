Arrowhead girls soccer secures Classic 8 Conference title with 2-1 victory over Oconomowoc
Arrowhead girls soccer wins Classic 8 Conference title with 2-1 victory over Oconomowoc, Thursday, May 23, 2024.
An argument between Boston Red Sox reliever Chris Martin and Milwaukee Brewers first base coach Quintin Berry caused a bench-clearing confrontation at Fenway Park on Sunday.
Weather stoppages in Charlotte and Indianapolis spoiled Kyle Larson's ambitious Sunday plans.
Yahoo Sports' Charles McDonald breaks down the 49ers' 2024 draft.
Acuña fell to the turf while running on the base paths.
With the draft in the rear view there is no better time to do a dynasty rookie mock draft. Football Guy's Matt Waldman joins Matt Harmon for a two round Superflex format dynasty draft. The two debate the biggest topics of rookie mock drafts and when Marvin Harrison Jr. should come off the board. The two also identify deep dynasty sleepers to consider in later rounds.
Kansas City Chiefs players Wayna Morris and Chukwuebuka Godrick were arrested for misdemeanor marijuana possession, according to a Johnson County Sheriff.
Kansas City was the No. 2 favorite behind San Francisco ahead of the draft.
Derek Lively was woozy after the back of his head collided with Karl-Anthony Towns' knee. His availability for Game 4 is in doubt.
The Chiefs open up as a small favorite over the Ravens in the opener.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger, and SI's Pat Forde unpack the latest update on the House v. NCAA case, react to Twitter beef happening at Colorado, and the worst Kentucky Derby names ever.
The Seminoles lost 23-16 to Tennessee in the first-ever BCS title game.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski breaks down what he learned from a recent industry draft, one month into the 2024 MLB season.
The "Greatest Spectacle in Racing" lived up to the hype with a thrilling finish after a lengthy weather delay.
Kelly said LSU hasn't "fared very well" in its attempts to add transfer defensive linemen.
Less than 24 hours after the conclusion of the 2024 NFL Draft, Charles McDonald and Nate Tice give their thoughts and key takeaways, including Charles' reaction to the Atlanta Falcons taking Michael Penix Jr, the Denver Broncos overdrafting Bo Nix, Spencer Rattler to the New Orleans Saints and Charles and Nate's favorite running back and offensive line landing spots. Charles and Nate finish off the show with a dueling draft of day three selections, where they each draft a pick from rounds four through seven (and a kicker in round six) so they can track how their picks do throughout their rookie seasons.
The NFL Draft is officially in the books. We no longer need to speculate on where guys will go. Now it's time to see how they fit. Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald look at the rookie fantasy fits they love, the ones they question and the group of picks that are great real life picks but rather 'meh' for fantasy purposes.
Fantasy basketball analyst Dan Titus debuts a special five-part edition of From Deep, highlighting the hits, misses and breakouts at each position from the 2023-24 season. First up, the point guards.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a fresh batch of midweek pickups to consider, led by a former Dodgers prospect.
The game’s full name: The Snoop Dogg Arizona Bowl presented by Gin & Juice by Dre and Snoop.
Until Saturday, a kicker was the only position that hadn't been drafted from Alabama since Saban took over as the team's coach.