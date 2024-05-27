Arrow McLaren's chemistry strong in Alexander Rossi’s 4th place Indianapolis 500 finish

INDIANAPOLIS – Just like his Arrow McLaren teammate Pato O’Ward, tears clouded Alexander Rossi's eyes after the 108th Indianapolis 500. Unlike O’Ward, Rossi knows how it feels to win the Greatest Spectacle in Racing.

While O’Ward has never won the race despite finishing in the top six in four of his five attempts, Rossi claimed victory on the Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval on his first try. Even after crossing the finish line fourth to earn his sixth top five finish in nine attempts, Rossi said the feelings that come with fourth place compared to first place are "polar opposites."

“One was elation and one was disappointment,” the California native said.

Just like O’Ward, Rossi was consoled by members of his Arrow McLaren pit crew afterward, displaying a weak smile to disguise the pain. While they offered moral support, Rossi said more of their discussion surrounded what may have cost him the victory.

Despite leading 12 of 200 laps, Rossi said he wasn’t able to climb into a podium finish due to a lack of fuel compared to those who finished ahead, but he didn’t think that should reflect negatively on his crew.

“Ultimately we had the track position, we were just one or two laps short on fuel,” Rossi said. “ … If you’re up front enough times, it’ll be your time.”

Team Principal Gavin Ward shared hugs with not only members of the Arrow McLaren crew for all four of the team’s drivers, but all of the drivers themselves. Switching back and forth between a laugh and a disappointed smile, Ward took his time when he thought about what the organization means to him.

“It’s a special race, it’s a privilege to get to compete here,” Ward said. “You know it’s hard to win, you know what it takes to put your cars up front, and sometimes it’s gonna go your way and sometimes it doesn’t.”

Although Kyle Larson (18th) and Callum Ilott (11th) did not earn satisfactory finishes, O’Ward finished second for the second time in his five attempts. Despite Rossi starting fourth while O’Ward started eighth, the former winner knew his peer would have a chance to claim his first Indy 500 crown.

In a prerace conversation, O’Ward said Rossi told him “I’ll see you there soon.”

“At the end of the day, if it was him winning this race or if it was me winning this race, we’d be really happy for each other,” O’Ward said. “ … We do no good to each other by not helping each other. If your teammates are up there, that’s a good thing.”

Rossi agreed.

“Pato and I were doing everything we could together to try and get Arrow McLaren into Victory Lane,” Rossi said. “He gave it his all, and I was cheering for him there at the end.”

In a perfect example of the camaraderie that Arrow McLaren displays perhaps more than any other IndyCar team, Ilott quickly made his way over from his station down pit lane to Rossi’s toward the front. The 25-year-old Brit discreetly got Rossi’s attention to offer his support with a handshake and pat on the back.

The tears that clouded Rossi held back minutes earlier still populated small sections in the corners of his eyes, almost dried up. But after boundless support from his crew, the Arrow McLaren team and his fellow drivers, Rossi gave a genuine smile.

