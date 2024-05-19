- Darlington throwback: Relive the famous 2003 Busch-Craven finishRicky Craven and Kurt Busch put on a battle for the ages in 2003, and their last-lap duel at Darlington Raceway is considered by many to be the greatest NASCAR finish of all time and the previous closest finish in NASCAR Cup Series history.2:12Now PlayingPaused
Arron McLaren's Kyle Larson qualifies 5th, leaves for NASCAR All-Star race
Arron McLaren's Kyle Larson qualifies 5th for the Indianapolis 500 and leaves for NASCAR All-Star race.