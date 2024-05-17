Arron Banks launches ‘Glexit’ campaign to take control of Gloucestershire

Arron Banks is leading an attempt to unseat the Gloucestershire CCC board - REUTERS/Simon Dawson

Arron Banks, the businessman who prominently backed Brexit, has taken the extraordinary step of inviting all Gloucestershire members to his home as he looks to overthrow the board of the embattled county.

Banks, who is calling the project “Glexit”, wrote an open letter to Gloucestershire fans on Friday inviting members to his house on June 4 and published the letter on social media. Telegraph Sport initially revealed Banks’ plans earlier on Friday.

Banks has met with club officials including chief executive Will Brown and former chairman David Jones. He wrote in the letter that, “having reviewed the accounts of the club and met both the CEO and former Chairman, Gloucestershire is in very poor shape”. He added that the club is “in a downward spiral and needs a new sense of purpose and direction”, accusing those running the county of overseeing “managed decline”.

Gloucestershire have recorded losses of £1.7m over the last two years, including £1.2m this year, and are exploring moving away from their home since the days of WG Grace in central Bristol for an out-of-town ground. At their annual general meeting (AGM) last month the chairman, Jones, failed to win reelection from disgruntled members. This week the acting chairman Steve Nelson and Rebecca Watkin, the honorary treasurer, announced their intention to step down from the club’s board at the end of the season.

Banks, who lives in south Gloucestershire, describes himself as a long-time supporter of the county, and is chairman of local Thornbury Cricket Club. Companies he has owned have sponsored the club.

There are three main objectives to Banks’s objectives: building a new ground which, much like Hampshire’s Ageas Bowl, would feature hotel and conferencing facilities (the club are already exploring this); becoming a “top-tier” county and winning the Championship for the first time in history; hosting Test cricket. Banks also added that he believes the County Championship should be played over three days, each 110 overs, rather than four 96-over days as stands.

He also said that he does not believe the way forward is not to entirely demutualise the club which is currently member-owned, as 15 of the 18 first-class counties are.

“Looking at the business model of professional cricket, it is clear that smaller counties can’t survive solely on cricket revenue,” he wrote. “It is also equally clear that the numbers of counties may well have to be thinned out and consolidated. The ‘managed decline’ approach will, ultimately, lead to oblivion.

“Be under no illusions that a transformation of this nature is a serious business endeavour. It would require a board with ambition but also the skill set to deliver this project, and not a committee of well-intentioned amateurs.

“I believe there is a way to retain the membership model despite others advising me that incorporation of the club as a business and to bring in outside capital is the way forward. I think there is a hybrid model that includes members, but secures the future success of the club.

“In business, the old saying the ‘fish rots from the head down’ is equally applicable to a failing sports club. I believe the Chairman who recently left during an intemperate AGM didn’t really have a vision for the club & fully lived up to the low expectations I had of him after lunch!

“I have identified a suitable candidate for Chairman of the club and have assured him I would help with the transformation project and draw together a team that would accomplish that change.”

A Gloucestershire spokesperson accepted that the club has met Banks. A statement to Telegraph Sport read: “As a prominent sports club we regularly have local businesses and business people reach out to us from across a range of industries and backgrounds and it’s standard practice and good governance for us to meet with them to hear their thoughts and views.”

