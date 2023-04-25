SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Jockey Corey Nakatani and horses Arrogate, California Chrome and Songbird were elected to the National Museum of Racing and Hall of Fame in the contemporary category.

Jockey Fernando Toro was elected via the historic review committee. John W. Hanes II, Leonard W. Jerome and Stella F. Thayer were selected as Pillars of the Turf.

The class will be enshrined on Aug. 4 in Saratoga Springs.

Arrogate, California Chrome, and Songbird were elected in their first year of eligibility.

Nakatani won 3,909 races with purse earnings of $234,554,534 in a career that spanned from 1988-2018.

Arrogate had a 7-1-1- record from 11 starts and his earnings of $17,422,600 were a North American earnings record. He was trained by Hall of Famer Bob Baffert.

California Chrome had a record of 16-4-1 from 27 starts and earnings of $14,752,650. He was voted Horse of the Year in 2014, when he won the Kentucky Derby and Preakness, and again in 2016. He was trained by Art Sherman.

Songbird had a record of 13-2-0 from 15 starts and earnings of $4,692,000. She earned Eclipse Awards for 2-year-old filly in 2015 and 3-year-old filly in 2016. She was trained by Hall of Famer Jerry Hollendorfer.

Arrogate, California Chrome elected to racing’s hall of fame originally appeared on NBCSports.com