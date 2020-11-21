Late-arriving odds favor Lions over Panthers with uncertainty at QB

Finally, we have some odds for the game between the Carolina Panthers and the Detroit Lions on Sunday. The numbers were delayed all week due to uncertainty surrounding the quarterback position for both teams. It sounds like Matthew Stafford is going to play despite a minor thumb issue. Meanwhile, Teddy Bridgewater is dealing with a right knee injury, which may be more than just a mild MCL sprain.

Our best guess is that Bridgewater is going to sit this week and it seems that the oddsmakers agree. Carolina is considered a 2.5-point underdog against Detroit, according to the latest figures at BetMGM.

It’s understandable. Even though the Panthers are playing at home, their injury problems seem to be getting worse each week. Bridgewater is one of seven players who are listed as questionable for Carolina. Three others are doubtful and Christian McCaffrey has of course already been ruled out. The Lions are banged up as well, though. Wide receivers Danny Amendola and Kenny Golladay are out, as is rookie running back D’Andre Swift.

That said, if either Will Grier or P.J. Walker wind up starting it will be a huge step down at the most important position. That’s tough to overcome.

