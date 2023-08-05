Have we arrived at the era of the superconference?

One summer ago, right after USC and UCLA left the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, the talk about superconferences began. If we define a superconference as a league with 20 or more teams, the discussion became finely focused once USC and UCLA changed the equation.

We wrote:

“What is notable here: Even though the ACC has a grant of rights, which means any departing school has to give its TV money to the ACC, you are still seeing ACC schools being mentioned as Big Ten or SEC expansion candidates. This obviously points to the two conferences seeking 20 or more members.

“No one thinks the SEC or Big Ten will stop at 16 or 18 teams. They’re going to get to at least 20. It might not happen in the next 12 months, but it will happen at some point.”

Ducks Wire helped us think through the latest and most significant encounter with the possibility of 20-team conferences in the near future:

MATT ZEMEK, TROJANS WIRE

USA TODAY Sports

If the Pac-12 dies, superconferences are here. The Pac-12 remnants will spread across the country, fattening up the Big Ten and Big 12. Then the Big Ten and SEC will fight over ACC teams, starting with Florida State, Clemson, North Carolina, Duke, Miami, and Virginia. Conferences will have to expand beyond a 16-team size and work toward 20. That’s basically what superconferences will look like in a general form.

MATT WADLEIGH, TROJANS AND BUFFALOES WIRE

Nov 6, 2021; Seattle. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Big Ten getting Oregon and Washington makes 18 teams, and the Big 12 getting the Four Corners schools makes 16. Stanford, Cal, Oregon State, and Washington State are sitting out there, and both UConn and Memphis have been rumored to be in play for the Big 12. Let’s put it this way: The 20-team conference is certainly possible.

ZACHARY NEEL, DUCKS WIRE

Sep 10, 2022; Madison. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

I think that three years is a bit too quick of a timeline to say that we will have multiple 20-team conferences, but I wouldn’t be shocked if there is at least one — likely the Big Ten at this rate. If you were to stretch that timeline to six years, then I definitely think that you will see both the SEC and Big 12 expand more to join the Big Ten as 20-team conferences, virtually creating their own college football world away from whatever is left of the ACC, and the remaining Group of Five conferences.

ALL EYES ON STANFORD

Sep 10, 2022; Stanford. Mandatory Credit: Stan Szeto-USA TODAY Sports

Will Stanford go independent, be part of a merger with the Mountain West, or be included in the Big Ten? If Stanford goes to the Big Ten, that makes 19 schools. The Big Ten would then get at least a 20th school if not more. This is a central team to watch as the Pac-4 leftovers consider their fate.

CAL

Sep 10, 2022; Berkeley. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-USA TODAY Sports

Cal is not in the same position as Stanford. Athletics are nowhere near as successful or prestigious. The school is in a much worse financial position relative to Stanford and its huge endowment. Cal’s athletic department has been beset by internal problems. Does being Stanford’s wingman/travel partner rescue Cal and give the Golden Bears a Big Ten slot, or will Cal be left in the cold? This is part of the drama connected to the Big Ten’s potential expansion to 20 schools.

ACC GRANT OF RIGHTS

USA TODAY Sports

Can ACC teams litigate and buy their way out of the ACC grant of rights, or are they stuck? This question is hugely important when considering whether the Big Ten and SEC can add teams in the near future.

PAC-4 MERGER WITH MOUNTAIN WEST

Sep 10, 2016; Colorado Springs. Mandatory Credit: Ray Carlin-USA TODAY Sports

If the Pac-4 merges with the Mountain West, that might head off the superconference, but if that merger does not occur, those four remaining Pac-12 schools will likely find other power conference homes. The only other scenario in play is if Stanford and/or Cal become independent.

Story originally appeared on Trojans Wire