Arrival of Kirk Cousins boosts Falcons' betting odds

The Falcons are rising up. In the eyes of oddsmakers, for now.

Via Doug Greenberg of ESPN.com, a week headlined by the arrival of quarterback Kirk Cousins has prompted a shift in betting odds for the Atlanta Falcons.

As ESPN BET, the Falcons are the favorite to win the NFC South, at -110. They also moved from 18-1 to 12-1 to represent the NFC in the Super Bowl, and 50-1 to 30-1 to win it all.

It's one thing to win the division. Cousins's history (one career playoff win) and the transition he'll be making to new team and new coaching staff will make it harder to envision postseason success, especially with plenty of emerging high-end contenders in the NFC.

Perhaps that's why the betting public hasn't been biting. Via Greenberg, only four percent of the Super Bowl tickets purchased through ESPN BET since Monday have had Atlanta as the team whose players and coaches will be getting their fingerprints on the next Lombardi Trophy.