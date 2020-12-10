United States men’s national team midfielder Paul Arriola scored a wonderful goal against El Salvador on Wednesday to celebrate his return from a long injury absence, as the MLS-heavy USMNT contingent sent a message to Gregg Berhalter and his possible Golden Generation of Europe-based stars.

Arriola’s 34th cap came 10 months after ACL surgery, and his sixth goal arrived as the first of five USMNT goals in under 11 minutes.

You read that right.

[ MORE: USMNT, USWNT award nominees unveiled ]

The DC United man suffered an ACL tear and went under the knife in February. This was just his second match back for club or country, and his first start.

Chris Mueller, who had two goals and an assist in the first 27 minutes, drove into the box and got a little bit of luck as the ball came with him as he leapt over a sliding tackle.

Mueller’s pass was blocked into the space between Akinola and a left-rushing Arriola, the latter lashing a shot home for 1-0 in the 17th minute.

The Yanks built a 5-0 lead by the 27th minute on two goals by Mueller, Arriola’s opener, and one each for Sebastian Lletget and Ayo Akinola.

Here’s Arriola’s goal and a whole lot more:

Man on a MISSION!

In his first start since returning from ACL surgery, @PaulArriola gives the 🇺🇸 an early lead!#USAvSLV pic.twitter.com/hmOBhDTeyL — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) December 10, 2020

AYO MAKES IT FIVE-O. Anyone else having as much fun as we are?#USAvSLV pic.twitter.com/inh2oT7YA0 — U.S. Soccer MNT (@USMNT) December 10, 2020

Follow @NicholasMendola

Arriola’s feel-good goal starts five USMNT goals in 10 minutes, 25 seconds originally appeared on NBCSports.com