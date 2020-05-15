Arrest warrants issued for NFL players Baker, Dunbar for alleged armed robbery

SHOWS:

STORY: Arrest warrants were issued for New York Giants defensive back Deandre Baker and Seattle Seahawks defensive back Quinton Dunbar by the Miramar, Florida Police Department late Thursday (May 14) for charges of armed robbery with a firearm after an alleged incident at a party Wednesday (May 13) night.

The Miramar Police affidavits say Baker is wanted on four counts of armed robbery with a firearm and four counts of aggravated assault with a firearm while Dunbar is wanted on four counts of armed robbery with a firearm.

According to the affidavits, the alleged incident occurred at a party after an argument broke out over gambling and Baker and Dunbar robbed partygoers at gunpoint.

Both the Giants and the Seahawks issued statement saying they were aware of the situation.

The 22-year-old Baker was selected by the Giants with the 30th overall pick in the first round of the 2019 NFL Draft while Dunbar was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Washington Redskins in 2015 but was traded last month to the Seahawks for a 5th round pick.

