Arrest warrant withdrawn for Josh Brent

Mike Florio
ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports

Former Cowboys defensive lineman and current Cowboys scout Josh Brent no longer faces arrest.

According to Jack Howland of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram, Dallas County court records show that an arrest warrant for probation violation has been withdrawn.

Brent had been arrested on June 30 in a Wendy’s parking lot on charges of public intoxication and resisting arrest. Calvin Watkins of TheAthletic.com has reported that Brent tested negative for alcohol and drugs, and that Brent simply had a mental breakdown, for which he currently is undergoing treatment.

A 2012 car crash that killed Cowboys teammate Jerry Brown resulted in a conviction of intoxication manslaughter for Brent, along with a jail sentence of 180 days. He remains on probation, the terms of which require him to avoid alcohol and drugs.

Scroll to continue with content
Ad

What to Read Next

Back