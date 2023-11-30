Arrest warrant issued for Von Miller for domestic violence charge

The Dallas Police Department has issued an arrest warrant for Von Miller in connection to a domestic violence case, according to a report from WFAA’s Rebecca Lopez.

“Miller’s longtime girlfriend has accused him of assaulting her at their home in Dallas on Wednesday morning,” Lopez reported Thursday. “[T]he warrant was for a charge of assaulting a pregnant person, which is a third-degree felony.”

Miller, who plays for the Buffalo Bills, returned home to Texas during the team’s bye week.

“This morning, we were made aware of an incident involving Von Miller,” the Bills said in a statement Thursday. “We are in the process of gathering more information and will have no further comment at this point.”

Miller, 34, was previously subject to a criminal investigation by the Parker Police Department while playing for the Denver Broncos in 2021, but no charges were filed in that investigation.

Miller played for the Broncos from 2011 until mid-season in 2021 when he was traded to the Los Angeles Rams. After winning Super Bowls in Denver and Los Angeles, Miller signed with Buffalo in 2022.

